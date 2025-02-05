MANILA: As the Philippines approaches its 2025 national elections, a recent Pew Research Center survey featured in a recent Philstar report has revealed that a majority of Filipinos believe the Bible should significantly influence national laws.

This insight highlights the strong intersection between religion and governance in the nation, offering a glimpse into the potential impact of religious values on the political landscape.

Majority of Filipinos advocate for the Bible’s influence on legislation

The survey found that 51% of Filipinos think the Bible should have a “great deal” of influence on national legislation, while an additional 30% believe it should exert a “fair amount” of influence. Only 14% of respondents feel it should have minimal influence, and a small 11% argue that it should not influence at all.

Pew’s findings indicate a broader global trend where middle-income countries, such as the Philippines, tend to show stronger support for the role of religion in governance compared to wealthier nations. In contrast, people in high-income countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, and France are more likely to favour minimal or no influence of religious texts on national laws.

Religion’s pivotal role in Philippine society and national identity

The survey also revealed that 85% of Filipinos believe religion is beneficial to society, surpassing the global average of 77% from 36 surveyed countries. This suggests that, in the Philippines, religion is viewed not just as a spiritual guide but as a crucial societal asset. Furthermore, 59% of Filipinos consider it “very important” for national leaders to share their religious beliefs, underscoring the close link between faith and leadership in the nation.

Religion also plays a significant role in the Filipino sense of national identity. A striking 73% of Filipinos believe religion is essential to being truly Filipino, the highest percentage among Christian-majority nations. This reflects the deeply ingrained connection between faith and cultural identity, especially in comparison to countries like Spain (71%), Sweden (69%), and France (61%), where religion is less intertwined with national identity.

As attitudes toward religion’s role in governance continue to evolve globally, the Philippines stands as a unique example of religious nationalism, where faith not only influences personal lives but also has a strong presence in shaping political ideologies and national values.