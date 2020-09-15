Philippine Senate discusses Bill to protect the rights of freelancers

Manila — During the Covid-19 pandemic, many Filipinos have turned up their industrious skills to full force, becoming their own bosses and starting new businesses, rendering services ranging from making and selling goods to teaching English online to students around the world.

Freelance workers — existing and new ones — are more numerous than ever before, contributing to the blossoming freelance industry in the nation.

On Tuesday (Sept 8), Senators Joel Villanueva and Bong Revilla introduced a Bill they co-sponsored to the Senate. The Senate Bill No. 1810, called the Freelancers Protection Act, called for government support and protection for freelancers’ rights, including receiving pay on time and holding delinquent clients accountable with fines.

Mr Villanueva, the chairman of the Senate committee on labour, noted that the Bill’s passage would be extremely key and timely, considering how much the pandemic has forced many more Filipinos to take up freelance work.

In his sponsorship speech, he cited web development, encoding, graphic design, blogging, tutoring, online fitness coaching and telemedicine as emerging areas of freelance business.