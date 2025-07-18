Pet owners divided over new 24/7 automatic dog wash in Singapore — are they safe?

SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, a new business on Holland Drive, which featured automated dog washing services, was featured in the news, with some fur parents expressing concerns that such services would not be safe for their pets.

However, the concept is not a new one, and automated pet washing machines have been around for some time now. Earlier this year, the first dog washing machine powered by AI that claimed to clean and dry a dog in just 20 minutes made its debut.

It stands to reason that these machines are here to stay, but the question of how safe they are remains.

Just4Pets AutoWash at Blk 40 Holland Drive, which launched on July 12, is the first pet care service in Singapore to offer automated pet washing, conditioning, and drying services. Since it’s open 24 hours, it’s convenient as well as time-saving. The machine was reportedly designed with pet safety and comfort in mind, using gentle wash cycles and safe products.

In Instagram posts, the company claims the services are stress-free for dogs, and invites fur parents to “Treat your pet to a spa day they deserve!”

However, an article in MustShareNews featured commenters who expressed concerns that soap could get into dogs’ eyes, ears, and noses, and that the experience could be traumatic for pets.

The company assured MustShareNews that the machines had undergone hundreds of trials to ensure dogs’ safety, and while it acknowledged online backlash, it encouraged pet owners to try the service out for themselves.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) also spoke to MustShareNews on the issue and recommended the services of reliable pet groomers instead of automatic washers.

Since the first automated pet washing machine was invented way back in 1998, the concerns of fur families have been around for a long time now. While people still prefer human groomers to machines, there is a growing consensus that the automated services may be safe, within specific boundaries, of course.

Grooming is important to a dog’s overall health and well-being, but sometimes it may be hard to get an appointment with a groomer, and so you might consider alternatives, although keep in mind that there are animal activists who classify automated pet washing services as abuse.

The first thing that a responsible pet owner should do is talk to their veterinarian to check whether their dog’s temperament and breed might be suitable for an automatic pet washing.

When in doubt, wait a bit for reviews. Also, you can ask the automated pet service for recommendations of satisfied customers you can talk to, especially those whose fur babies are the same breed as yours.

If you do allow your fur baby to be washed this way, make sure you monitor them carefully for any signs of stress. Afterwards, check the doggo’s hair and skin for any sign of irritation.

Of course, take all the advice above with a big grain of salt. Fur families know their pets best, and even if you get a go signal from your vet that an automated pet washing would be okay for your dog, but you still have misgivings, it would be better to listen to your instincts and go to a human groomer. Best to be safe this way, right? /TISG