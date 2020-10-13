People’s Voice party urges public to shop local to keep small businesses afloat

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition People’s Voice (PV) leader Lim Tean took to social media to invite the public to support local businesses.

On Monday (Oct 12), Mr Lim shared a post by PV’s Shadow Cabinet Minister of Health, Kok Ming Cheang noting it was “time to buy local from your neighbourhood provision shops.” In his post, Mr Lim urged everyone to support Singaporean commerce and businesses which give priority to Singaporean workers.

Mr Kok attached a photo of a receipt from a small provision shop in Blk 212, next to the hawker centre in Lorong 8 Toa Payoh. “This provision shop (it calls itself “supermart”) used to be well-stocked, but I noticed a change,” noted Mr Kok. “The shelves were not fully packed, and signs of tough times were noticeable.” He mentioned how local provision shops were usually family businesses run by senior citizens.

“These small local shops really need help with more customers and turnovers,” Mr Kok pointed out. “The big supermarkets like Fairprice, Sheng Siong, Giant and Cold Storage are financially strong enough to ride through the pandemic storm but not our local neighbourhood provision shops.” Mr Kok added that the online sales of these big supermarket companies were drawing away more business from small shops.

Mr Kok encouraged everyone in his post that “the next time when we need some provisions and groceries, let us go to the neighbourhood shops.” Let’s help them by buying locally in your neighbourhood, he added.

“Our little help will go a long way to keep these small shops afloat in the pandemic.”

The post garnered agreement from the online community who noted: “for the sake of our locals and the local economy, it is time to turn a little protectionist.”

Other mentioned that these provision shops have been serving the community for years. Individuals who patronise such shops are not helping well-established businesspeople buy another property or new yacht, for example, but assisting a father put food on a table for his family.

Mr Kok shared the same sentiments and commented it was time for action. “Their prices are also competitive and even lower for some items. It’s more convenient too without the hassle of going through all the screening in shopping malls.”

