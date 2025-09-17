People have been throwing away their vapes at the Causeway before entering SG from JB

SINGAPORE: A recent video on TikTok showing vapes littering the Causeway heading from Johor Bahru to Singapore has gone viral. It should come as no surprise to anyone, given the city-state’s major crackdown on the devices.

The video from @pupala2177 was posted on Tuesday (Sept 16) and has since racked up almost 60,000 views.

The clip, which is less than 15 seconds long, was taken from a moving vehicle and showed several vapes dumped by the wayside, likely by individuals coming from Malaysia who don’t want to face the consequences of bringing them into Singapore.

“POV: you’re otw back to sg from jb,” reads the superimposed text on the video.

Last month, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his National Day Rally speech that Singapore would start treating vaping as a drug issue, imposing stiffer penalties. With effect from Sept 1, etomidate, a potentially addictive anaesthetic found in some vapes, is classified as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), and anyone caught possessing, using or purchasing any e-vaporisers will face higher penalties.

First-time offenders face fines of S$500 if under age 18 and S$700 if adults. Second-time offenders must attend a three-month rehabilitation programme. Third-time offenders will be prosecuted in court under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993, with fines up to S$2,000.

People found supplying, importing, selling, or distributing etomidate-laced vapes face even harsher penalties, including long jail terms and caning.

Commenters on the video poked fun at the discarded vapes, with one writing, “What u buy in JB, stays in JB.”

Another, however, added, “I saw one placed at the bus drop-off area before going up to the SG checkpoint.”

On Reddit, where @pupala2177’s video was shared, many netizens also weighed in.

“Gotta get one last puff in before they return to the motherland,” one observed.

Another wrote that the border needs an “amnesty trash can on the immigration gates”.

Others were upset with people who litter the Causeway, especially since some toss cigarette butts as well.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced in a Sept 16 Facebook post that more than 18,400 vapes had been seized from a truck from Malaysia at the checkpoint at Tuas.

“On 15 September 2025, around 7 a.m., ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle a large haul of e-vaporisers and related components into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry. This marks the largest haul of smuggled e-vaporisers detected at Singapore’s land checkpoints since stronger penalties took effect from 1 September 2025,” ICA wrote. /TISG

