Johor vape gangs exploit border loopholes to flood Singapore with illegal e-cigs

JOHOR/SINGAPORE: What began as an “easy job” for two young Malaysians turned into a legal nightmare — and exposed the deeper web of cross-border vape smuggling plaguing Johor and Singapore.

Promised RM1,000 for “betel leaves” delivery — was a vape run

Two young men from Johor Bahru, in their early 20s, found themselves entangled in a cross-border smuggling operation after agreeing to deliver what they were told were boxes of betel leaves into Singapore in exchange for RM1,000 (S$305).

Haz and Amin (not their real names), both out of work, were desperate for cash. Their first delivery run at midnight went smoothly, but during a second run later that day, they were stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint. Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found more than 300 packs of vapes and related items in their vehicle — not betel leaves.

Now under investigation in Singapore, both men have had their passports withheld and are out on bail. They insist they had no idea they were smuggling vapes.

“We tried contacting him (the acquaintance who hired them), but he was unreachable. That was when we knew we were done for,” Haz said.

Surge in smuggling at checkpoints as syndicates exploit young men

Haz and Amin’s case is far from isolated. Authorities on both sides of the Causeway have seen a sharp rise in vape smuggling.

Smugglers use a range of vehicles — from motorcycles to trailers — often relying on unsuspecting or desperate couriers. In one week alone in July, officers uncovered more than 7,400 vapes in two separate smuggling attempts at Woodlands Checkpoint, and another 5,900 a week later in a car.

The Singapore Accident Help Centre, an NGO based in Johor Bahru, says it has seen a growing trend of jobless youth being recruited by smuggling syndicates. Social worker Mr Farizatul Firdaus said, “They target young men… and lure them with quick cash to deliver what they claim are harmless items.”

Smugglers reportedly pay couriers between RM1,000 and RM5,000 per trip — though Haz says he ended up with just RM100 after the botched job.

Vapes still sold openly in Johor despite state and federal bans

While Johor was the first Malaysian state to ban vape sales back in 2016, vapes remain widely available in Johor Bahru. Syndicates rent storage units in the city, where bulk orders are delivered and later smuggled across to Singapore.

There’s also a darker side: drug-laced vapes, such as Kpods containing psychoactive substances like etomidate, are sold more discreetly through Telegram channels. Sellers openly share photos of their inventory and take orders online.

The issue has grown urgent enough that both governments are stepping up action. Singapore has already enhanced border checks and is increasing penalties from September. Meanwhile, Malaysia is planning a comprehensive ban on all vape products, beginning with open-system vapes.

However, control and enforcement are still not foolproof. Operators engaged in the vape crime groups continue to take advantage of ambiguities and loopholes, employing concealed compartments within vehicles, using spurious identities on rented cars, and exploiting peak-hour border traffic to elude discovery.

As for Haz and Amin, what was pitched as a one-day delivery job has turned into months of legal uncertainty — and a lasting lesson. “I regret my actions,” said Haz. “For such a meagre amount of money, it was not worth it.”