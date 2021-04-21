Entertainment Celebrity People don't realise Kate Winslet's daughter is also an actor

Mia Threapleton slipped under the radar because she has a different surname

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton walking their dog. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Most people know Kate Winslet, the actress who starred in Titanic. But did you know that her daughter acts as well? Mia Threapleton, the 20-year-old daughter of Winslet and filmmaker Jim Threapleton, has been making her own way in the acting world. She starred in the thriller Shadows last year, and here is the trailer for the movie:

Winslet married Jim Threapleton in 1998 and divorced him in 2001. She spoke about their daughter, Mia, to Lorraine Kelly in a recent interview on ITV. According to Buzzfeed, the actress who stars in the new HBO series Mare of Easttown spoke about her daughter’s acting career. “She’s away just now in the Czech Republic about to start work on a TV series over there.”

“That’s been a wonderful thing,” she said about her daughter following in her footsteps. “I think I knew it was coming. I always suspected.” Winslet then added, “And then, a few years ago, she turned around and said, ‘I think I would like to give it a go.'”

The Titanic star also said that her daughter has been able to build her career without relying on her mother’s reputation because she has a different last name. “What’s been really great for her is that she has a different surname.”

Mia Threapleton, Kate Winslet’s daughter, is an actor too. Picture: Instagram

“So she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea she was my daughter.”

Ultimately the actress acknowledged that it was “most important for her self-esteem” that Threapleton get the role without relying on her mother’s reputation. Mare of Easttown is currently airing Sunday nights on HBO. It just premiered this week.

Born on October 5, 1975, Kate Elizabeth Winslet is an English actress. She is known for her work in independent films, particularly period dramas, and often portrays angst-ridden women. Winslet is the recipient of various accolades, including three British Academy Film Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and is among the few performers to have won Academy, Emmy, and Grammy Awards./TISGFollow us on Social Media

