‘People are financially stressed’: Singaporean says rising cost of living ‘is making a lot of gig workers angry at life’

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean says they believe the cost-of-living crisis is starting to wear people down, particularly gig workers who appear to be in a constant state of “survival mode.”

On Saturday (May 16), they wrote on Reddit’s “AskSingapore” forum that they have noticed many Grab riders and delivery workers becoming “incredibly cynical, passive-aggressive, or just emotionally exhausted” in recent times.

While some may find such behaviour frustrating, the writer said they find it hard to blame these workers, given the pressures they seem to be under.

“Maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but I genuinely think Singapore’s cost of living is making a lot of gig workers angry at life. Think about it. Many of them are driving 10 to 14 hours a day just to survive while dealing with rising petrol prices, rent, COE, food costs, platform cuts, and difficult customers, yet society still treats gig work like it’s ‘flexible freedom’ when for many people it feels more like survival mode.”

They added that the scary part about this whole situation is “they think gig workers are just reflecting the real emotional state of Singaporeans right now.”

In their view, people across different income groups are becoming increasingly burnt out, financially stressed, and frustrated because no matter how hard they work, life still feels “like an endless treadmill.”

“I know some people will say, ‘then just upgrade yourself’ or ‘find a better job,’ but I think that response completely ignores how brutal and mentally draining Singapore has become for lower and middle-income workers. At some point, the stress leaks into daily interactions. You feel it in the roads, customer service, public transport, and even random conversation.”

They continued, “Are Singaporeans becoming angrier because life here is genuinely getting too expensive to enjoy anymore?”

“Don’t find excuses for them.”

In the discussion thread, many commenters agreed with the post author’s views.

One said, “There are too many people in a too-tight area like Singapore. How not to be angry when everywhere you go is packed, and you are constantly stressed. People not following rules are just going to make you more pissed. Even walking on the footpath, I am constantly being ‘rung’ by cyclists.”

Another commented, “Singaporeans are under tremendous pressure and stress from work, spouse, parents, etc. Cost of living is high, HDB is no longer affordable, there is little job security, everywhere is crowded, we are like sardines in a can.”

A third added, “I do feel that more annoyed. It seems like there are many things to rant about.”

Others, however, felt the post was unfairly excusing rude behaviour.

One commenter argued that everyone is struggling in one way or another, but that does not justify taking frustrations out on innocent people.

“Don’t find excuses for them,” they wrote. “No one is having it easy, or at least the majority of us Singaporeans. No one should feel entitled to take it out on anyone else, even more so if they are in the service industry, just because they are burnt out or stressed.”

They added that people who cannot control their emotions need to “grow up” and find healthier ways to cope with stress, whether through exercise, meditation, or other outlets.

Another commenter pointed out that gig workers are probably not the only ones feeling angry or exhausted, just the most visible.

“You only single out gig workers because you can see them,” they said. “Most office workers are in a state of ‘slightly pissed off.’ Most don’t show it because it will cost them their jobs. The only ones that can scream all the vulgarities in the world and still continue working are the gig workers.”

In other news, a fed-up wife turned to social media to vent her frustration after her husband allegedly refused to help out with household chores, even after their domestic helper left the family.

Posting in the SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER Facebook group on Thursday (May 14), she shared that they had had a helper for six years.

Read more: ‘70% of our marriage he’s been jobless’: Wife says unemployed husband refuses to help after maid left