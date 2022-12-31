Pele is gone, but the magic remains

Pele is a four-letter word that’s globally more popular than royalties or politicians. And the world was left speechless when the undisputed “king of football” kicked the bucket early Friday morning.

The list of accolades and awards comes endlessly, and what stands out to my mind, which in my opinion, cannot ever be repeated: He was the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was also named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.

Poor Pele knew his time was running out as he had suffered from prolonged kidney and prostate problems in recent years. He had major surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo after the tumour was detected in routine tests, as BBC reported.

WORLD RECORD GOALS

Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during an exemplary 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

His greatness can be further measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of natural grace and beauty when he missed as much as when he scored.

He coined the immortal words “beautiful game” which distinctly reflected how, from the cradle to wheelchair, billions of fans fell in love with the world’s most popular sport.

Personally, and I say it with a very heavy heart, I feel aggrieved that I did not get Pele’s autograph when he was in Singapore 13 years ago. Hey, how could you ever come close to him when he was regularly mobbed by hundreds wherever he went.

But when I told him I was a journalist, referee and referee instructor, plus a qualified coach, he smiled, put up his right thumb and in broken English, said: “That’s very very good and something you must be very proud of.”

PELE’S MAGIC

His daughter Kely Nascimento has kept fans updated on her father’s condition with regular social media updates from the hospital. She even posted a picture of what appeared to be Pele’s family’s hands on his body in the hospital and wrote: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Pele started out as a young boy at Bauru FC in São Paulo state under the guidance of former Brazil international Waldemar de Brito. When he came to the attention of Brazil’s elite, he chose to join his mentor’s former club, Santos. It was not long before he made his senior debut, aged 15, on 7 September 1956, scoring the first of more than 1,000 career goals in a 7-1 win against Corinthians Santo André.

I was personally humbled when Pele was surrounded by his loved ones as he passed away after they spent Christmas Day in the hospital together.

Countless legends paid their respects to Pele on social media, including Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazário. He wrote on Instagram: “Unique. Cool. Technical. Creative. Perfect. One of a kind. Where Pele arrived, he stayed. Without ever leaving the top, he leaves us today.”

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo wrote: “My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever.”

Neymar, in absolute tribute, wrote: “Before Pele, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all.”

GREAT CITIZEN

The Brazilian government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who leaves office on Jan 1, declared three days of mourning and said in a statement that Pele was “a great citizen and patriot, raising the name of Brazil wherever he went.”

US President Joe Biden said on his Twitter that Pele’s rise from humble beginnings to football legend was a story of “what is possible”. French President Emmanuel Macron said Pele’s legacy would live forever.

Please let me end this humble tribute by smiling a little and saluting Pele, who almost single-handedly turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, even the lesser fortunate blacks and every sporting human.

I will further raise their status thanks to the King! He’s gone, but his magic remains.

Football will never stop saying his name.

Pele is, in my mind, FOREVER!

Suresh Nair is an award-winning sports journalist who is also a qualified international coach and international referee instructor

