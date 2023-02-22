Past champions set to battle for glory at HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens

SINGAPORE: The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens returns to the National Stadium at the Singapore Sports Hub on Apr 8 and 9 featuring star-studded teams such as Fiji, three-time champions of the Singapore leg, including past champions of the Singapore edition – South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, and Kenya. Other teams battling to emerge as champions at the National Stadium are Argentina, Fiji, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Samoa, Spain, Uruguay and the USA.

Tickets for the tournament are now on sale, starting from $39 for youths (aged 4–17) and $69 for adults. Family ticket packages are also available, starting from $149 for four people. Rugby fans can purchase their tickets here https://singapore7s.ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/23_sgrugby7s

Singapore is the ninth of 11 tournaments in the men’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022/2023 season. In 2019, Singapore announced that it would continue to host the event for another four years until at least 2023. The Republic first hosted the tournament in 2002, which saw New Zealand winning the inaugural edition with a 21-17 win over Argentina. Fiji is the only team to have won the Singapore leg thrice, in 2006, 2008, and 2022. Last year, Fiji defeated New Zealand 28-17 in the final at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The 2022/2023 World Rugby Seven Series started in November last year, with Australia seeing off Fiji 20-17 in the Cup final at the Hong Kong Stadium. There were two legs in Dec, with South Africa defeating Ireland 21-5 in Dubai and Samoa with a 12-7 win over New Zealand in Cape Town, South Africa. Earlier this year, in January, the World Rugby Sevens resumed its action in Hamilton. But the hosts failed to capitalise on home-ground advantage, as New Zealand were defeated 14-12 by Argentina. But New Zealand bounced back in the next leg in Sydney as they trounced South Africa 38-0 in the Cup final at the Allianz Stadium.

There will be three more legs before the rugby sevens make their way to the Singapore Sports Hub. The tournament will be played in Los Angeles, USA, from 25-26 Feb, and in Vancouver, Canada, from 3-5 March. Hong Kong will host the series for a second time from 30 Mar to 2 Apr. New Zealand is currently top of the World Rugby Seven Series ranking with 85 points. South Africa is second with 76 points, and Samoa is third with 68 points.

This year’s edition also comes packed with delicious food, fun activities and unique engagements for fans and spectators of every age. There will be activities for children aged six and below to enjoy at the Super Mart and Hot Wheels zones, while kids aged seven to 12 can get their groove on at the Roller Kids and Roller Disco Zones. There will be instructors present, and gear available for use, newbies to pros are welcome to skate away.

If rugby isn’t adrenaline-pumping enough, fans can be one with the force and train to be Jedi (or Sith) with Singapore’s own Saber Authority. Get hands-on experience with various lightsaber fighting styles – and perhaps even a duel of the fates.

