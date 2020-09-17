Parti Liyani case: Lee Hsien Yang calls for “justice for all”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — “Justice for All”, said Lee Hsien Yang, sharing the Workers’ Party’s (WP) parliamentary motion to examine issues arising from the Parti Liyani case.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 16), Mr Lee, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, shared a post from the WP’s page.

Justice for All."… To build a democratic society based on justice and equality…"

The WP post read: “Workers’ Party Chair and MP for Aljunied GRC, Ms Sylvia Lim, filed an Adjournment Motion in Parliament for the next sitting in October. The motion is entitled “Justice For All: Enhancing Equity in the Criminal Justice System””.

“The motion will make reference to the deeper issues raised by the recent case involving Ms Parti Liyani. The intention is to discuss aspects of the criminal justice system and the challenges faced by persons of less means in navigating it. Specific suggestions to improve the system will be made”, it added.

An Indonesian maid, Ms Parti Liyani, was acquitted on appeal on Sept 4 of stealing from the family of then Changi Airport Group Chairman Liew Mun Leong, nearly four years after she was fired by her former employer.

She had been convicted in March 2019 on four charges of stealing.

The appeal judge had said: “In my judgment, there is reason to believe that the Liew family, upon realising her unhappiness, took the pre-emptive first step to terminate her employment suddenly without giving her sufficient time to pack, in the hope that Ms Parti would not use the time to make a complaint to MOM”.

“Once she made express her desire to complain to MOM after her sudden termination on Oct 28, 2016, the Liew family followed up with the police report to ensure her return would be prevented”, the judge added. /TISG