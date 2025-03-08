SINGAPORE: A part-time staff member took to social media to share that the HR representative at her company has deliberately “delayed her salary” on two separate occasions during her five months of employment.

According to her post on r/SGexams, a Reddit forum, the first instance occurred when the HR representative—whose initials are “H”—told her that she had submitted everyone else’s timesheet except hers, stating it was due to “personal dislike”.

“H” later dismissed the remark as a joke. The second delay happened more recently, and this time, “H” attributed it to a “simple mistake” or “forgetfulness.”

However, the part-timer said that had she not inquired about the delay, the payment would not have been processed. She also stressed that she has never had any conflict with “H”, so she is unsure why her salary is being deliberately delayed.

“I am concerned that my kindness is being taken advantage of, and I would greatly appreciate any advice on how to proceed with addressing these ongoing issues. I honestly find it ridiculous, as it is her responsibility as an HR representative to ensure staff get paid rather than shifting blame to her forgetfulness,” the part-timer said at the end of her post.

Concerned Redditors quickly weighed in on the comments section, advising the part-time staff member to report the matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

One Redditor said, “Screenshot your texts requesting for confirmation of payment and their responses. Then, go to MOM and file a report. Finally, start looking for a new job ASAP to get away before they try to find some legal loophole to screw you over as payback.”

Another wrote, “Save all the texts, joke or otherwise. Delayed payment is a confirmed strike by MOM, especially with weak reasons from HR.”

A third commented, “Time to find a new job.”

What to do if your salary is late

According to MOM, employers must pay their employees at least once a month, and the salary must be credited within seven days after the pay period ends. If you’ve worked overtime, you should receive that payment within 14 days.

If your salary is delayed, don’t hesitate to check with your boss or HR to clarify the situation. There could be an administrative issue or a genuine delay, and it’s always good to get a clear answer on when you can expect your pay.

However, if it’s been more than seven days past your payday and you still haven’t received your full salary, your employer is in breach of your employment terms. In this situation, you have the right to resign immediately without serving notice. Just be sure to notify your employer in writing so that there is a formal record of your resignation.

You can also file a salary claim with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) or get help from your union if you need it.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)