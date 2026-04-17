Parents urged to discard syringe toys over safety concerns

SINGAPORE: A new squishy toy might be cute at first, but it will not be when a child faces safety risks. Singapore’s Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) is warning the general public, especially parents, about a popular squishy toy nowadays that comes with a sharp needle syringe.



The authorities have seen videos circulating online of people playing with these toys, injecting air into them using a syringe to create a blister-like bulge on the face, which can be squeezed or popped afterwards to relieve stress. Even though the toy has a good intention of use, the needle can easily pierce the skin of the one playing, raising the risk of cuts, infections, and other injuries. Furthermore, children who do not know how to handle sharp objects can be seriously injured.

More so, the authorities warned of a more severe danger–if air bubbles enter a child’s bloodstream through the injection, there can be a risk of stroke, heart attack, respiratory failure, or death.

With this alarming news, parents are urged not to consume these toys for their children and to discard any existing ones. Owners are also advised to dispose of the sharp needle properly by placing it in a hard, puncture-resistant container with a secure lid before throwing.

Several countries, such as Hong Kong, Macau, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand, have issued public warnings about the same product as well. These are also known by names such as “pimple popping toy,” “acne squeeze toy,” “bubble squeezing toy,” “inflatable squishy toy,” “pinch toy,” and similar types.

Read more about the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO)’s alert here.