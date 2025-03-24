SINGAPORE: A video of Edwin Tong and a team of volunteers at a walkabout in Marine Parade went viral over the weekend due to a few things: the reception of the minister looked less than enthusiastic, an elderly man appeared to make a rude gesture, and one of the volunteers seemed to be was less than pleased and was seen pointing at the on camera.

Since then, Mr Tong, the volunteer, and the person who took the video have all spoken up, clarifying that the atmosphere at the time had not been inhospitable.

Regarding the Mar 22 incident at a coffee shop in Marine Terrace, Mr Tong, who represents the Joo Chiat ward in Marine Parade, told The Straits Times that he had received a warm reception during the walkabout and that it had been “obvious” that the video had been used “to push an agenda, I think, quite clearly for a political objective.”

As for Kent Lau, who posted the video, he wrote that while he “found the entourage a bit overwhelming” and that he believes “there are warmer, more authentic ways to connect with kopitiam folks,” he clarified that the elderly man had not made the gesture some had interpreted it to be.

He added, “The mood at that uncle-and-ah-peh table was entirely cordial. It’s disappointing that some people have taken my video out of context and twisted the truth.”

However, the longest explanation has come from Delane Lim, who identified himself in a Facebook post as the volunteer who had pointed at the camera. Mr Lim began his post by asking, “Does social media always reflect reality?”

He wrote that the video had been “taken out of context to paint a picture of Edwin being unwelcome” and explained that Mr Tong was told that the people sitting at one table “seemed unfriendly” and was asked if the team should still approach them.

He quoted the minister as saying, “They are our residents. Regardless, we must engage them and hear their concerns.”

Mr Lim went on to say that Mr Tong talked about a number of issues with the residents, including the cost of living, and praised him for the “leadership” he showed in engaging with unwelcoming residents.

As for the pointing incident, Mr Lim explained that he had merely whispered to the minister about a table of residents they had not yet greeted, and Mr Tong agreed they should approach them.

“That’s it. Simple. I admit, I do have a serious face, so maybe it came across as more intense than it really was… Haha. I promise to smile more next time!” he added.

With the internet being what it is, some commenters have cast doubt on the clarifications, although others have expressed support for Mr Tong and his team.

A volunteer who was also present during the incident confirmed what all three men have said.

Some netizens have taken the opportunity to express how they feel about the upcoming election, like this man who commented, “The day a leadership MP comes in a lower branded car, doesn’t have an entourage but has just one volunteer with him, is the day I call genuinely engaging at our level. Then he’s one of us.” /TISG

