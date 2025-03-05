SINGAPORE: Nearly two years after former Speaker of Parliament and Marine Parade GRC MP Tan Chuan-Jin stepped down from politics in 2023, the vacancy in the constituency remains, leading to growing speculation that it could be a key battleground in the upcoming 2025 General Election (GE).

Marine Parade GRC has long been a People’s Action Party (PAP) stronghold. Former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong represented the ward from 1976 until his retirement from politics in 2020, winning 11 elections, including a by-election in 1992. Following his departure, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin took over as the GRC’s anchor MP

In the 2020 GE, Mr Tan’s team secured victory against the Workers’ Party (WP) team led by Yee Jenn Jong, with a 57.74% vote share. While this was a drop from the 64.07% achieved in 2015, it was an improvement over the 56.6% in 2011. In earlier elections, Marine Parade GRC was uncontested in 1997, 2001, and 2006, while in 1988, 1991, and 1992, the PAP won with over 70% of the vote

Since Mr Tan’s resignation, Minister Tan See Leng has been expected to assume the role of the PAP’s anchor MP for Marine Parade GRC. However, political observers note that finding strong candidates to support Dr Tan will be crucial for the party to maintain its dominance, especially given the constituency’s large geographical area

A survey published by CNA among Marine Parade residents found that key voter concerns include immigration policies, the cost of living, and job opportunities. Other issues raised included the upkeep of older estates and the availability of free shuttle bus services

Although some residents expressed disappointment over Mr Tan Chuan-Jin’s extramarital affair, which led to his political downfall, others felt that his personal matters did not affect his professionalism as an MP. Many believed that the incident would not significantly influence their voting decisions

Political analysts have identified Dr Choo Pei Ling, Marine Parade’s Kembangan-Chai Chee district second adviser, as a strong candidate to join the team. A neuroscientist and physiotherapist, Dr Choo has been actively involved in grassroots activities and has frequently accompanied other Marine Parade MPs on community visits since March 2023. Former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong even described her as the “present and future” of Marine Parade at an event last April

Another potential new face for the PAP is Hazlina Abdul Halim, president of Make-A-Wish Singapore, who has been seen attending multiple community events in Marine Parade in recent months

Meanwhile, the Workers’ Party is also making its presence felt in the constituency, with two new figures emerging—senior legal adviser Harpreet Singh and technical expert Jeraldine Phneah. Their increased visibility suggests that the WP may be preparing to mount a strong challenge in Marine Parade GRC

With the 2025 General Election approaching, the political landscape in Marine Parade GRC remains dynamic. While the PAP has historically held firm control over the constituency, shifting voter sentiments and the emergence of new candidates from both the ruling party and the opposition, indicate that the battle for Marine Parade may be one to watch closely