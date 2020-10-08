PAP MP remembers Charles Chong’s parenting advice amid busy week in Parliament

- Advertisement -

Second-term ruling party parliamentarian Louis Ng recalled valuable advice retired politician Charles Chong gave him about parenting, amid the hustle and bustle of representing his constituents in Parliament this week.

Mr Ng, the father of three young daughters, shared on Wednesday (7 Oct) that he makes sure to spend quality time with his children who are often asleep by the time he gets home from Parliament House. Recalling Mr Chong’s advice, he wrote on Facebook:

“Two days in Parliament and I haven’t seen the little ones much. They are mostly asleep by the time I get home. Precious quality time with the (sic) them this afternoon and remembering the advice of Charles Chong who told me, “don’t go home one day and your children call you uncle”

One of the PAP’s longest serving MPs, Mr Chong stepped down from electoral politics ahead of the 2020 GE after serving in Parliament since 1988. The father of two earlier said that he looks forward to being “an ordinary senior citizen” and plans to take a break before considering where he can continue to contribute, when asked about his retirement plans.

Mr Ng, the founder of ACRES, was a prominent animal welfare activist before he joined politics in 2015. He was elected at Nee Soon GRC in that year’s general election and was re-elected in the 2020 general election, which took place in July.

In his first term in Parliament, Mr Ng made a name for himself as a compassionate MP who speaks up for Singaporeans on a regular basis in the House. Mr Ng made it clear that he will continue to be one of the most active MPs in the House in his second term by speaking up on a plethora of issues in just the first few sessions of the 14th Parliament of Singapore thus far.