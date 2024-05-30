SINGAPORE: Singapore’s ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP), has been identified as the fifth longest-serving active ruling party around the world.

Removing dictatorships from the list, however, places the PAP as the longest-serving uninterrupted governing party among modern multiparty parliamentary democracies. It is, in fact, the second-longest governing party in history after Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which led for 71 years from 1929 to 2000.

Founded in 1959, the PAP has maintained its grip on power through 14 consecutive general elections and has held a supermajority in Parliament. Since its inception, the party has been synonymous with Singapore’s meteoric rise from a developing nation to a global economic powerhouse, through reforms like the establishment of a robust infrastructure, a world-class education system, and a business-friendly environment that attracted multinational corporations and fostered economic growth.

The PAP’s governance model is often cited for its pragmatic approach, emphasizing meritocracy, incorruptibility, and forward-thinking policies. These principles have contributed to Singapore’s reputation for efficiency, cleanliness, and safety.

However, the party’s long tenure has also faced criticism for its tight control over the media and the uneven playing field for the political opposition, leading to debates about the balance between effective governance and the need for checks and balances.

Issues such as high ministerial pay, rising taxes, the cost of living squeeze and the declining value of property has led the party to lose seats in Parliament in recent elections, with the most recent election in 2020 witnessing the party lose a record 10 seats to the opposition.

Despite this loss, the party remains dominant, with close to 80 seats under its banner. The party recently underwent leadership transition, with Lawrence Wong taking over from Lee Hsien Loong and becoming Singapore’s fourth premier.

Fifth longest-serving active ruling party worldwide

An infographic floating online has placed Singapore among the top five longest serving active ruling parties around the world. The list includes both democracies like Singapore as well as more authoritarian parties.

Leading the list are the Workers’ Party of Korea in North Korea and the Communist Party of China, both of which have ruled for 75 years since their establishment in 1949.

Next in line is the Colorado Party of Paraguay, which has been in power for 72 years since August 20, 1947, with brief interruptions in 2008 and 2013. This is followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, which has governed for 65 years since 1955.

Singapore in fifth place is followed by the Communist Party of Cuba which has maintained control for 63 years since 1961.

The top 10 are rounded out by the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO), the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party – all four of these parties have ruled since 1975.

TISG/