Palsgaard’s Johor facility set for expansion, creating over 100 new skilled jobs

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s ambition to become a hub for high-value industries took a step forward this week, with State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Lee Ting Han sharing news of a key development in a Facebook post yesterday (Aug 27).

In his update, Lee highlighted a joint visit by MIDA Johor, IRDA, Invest Johor, the Johor State Economic Planning Division, and Iskandar Puteri City Council to the Palsgaard facility in Nusajaya, a Danish emulsifier manufacturer that has been steadily building its presence in the state.

From bread to ice cream and beyond

Palsgaard may not be a household name, but the company’s products touch everyday life in more ways than most realise. Since establishing operations in Johor in 2013 with an investment of more than RM200 million (S$60.8 million), its facility has produced emulsifiers, which are the quiet but crucial ingredients that keep bread soft, cakes fluffy, ice cream creamy, and margarine spreadable.

The factory currently employs 83 skilled local workers. Additionally, its halal certification has allowed Palsgaard’s products to reach regional and global markets, showing that the state is capable of moving beyond exporting crude palm oil to creating high value-added goods for the international stage.

Expansion down the line

As Lee noted in his post, Palsgaard is planning to expand its operations in a move expected to generate over 100 new skilled jobs. For Johor, the impact is clear: more opportunities for locals, higher incomes, and an economy that grows in step with innovation rather than solely on raw resource exports.

The expansion has been supported by agencies such as the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor (IMFCJ), which Lee highlighted as playing an important role in smoothing the process. It reflects how government bodies and private investors are collaborating to make Johor a truly dynamic and competitive regional hub.

Why this matters for Singapore

For Singaporeans, Johor’s industrial growth might feel like something happening “over there”, but the impact is much closer to home. The city-state depends heavily on its neighbour for food and beverage supplies, and Palsgaard’s expansion is another layer of reassurance that the cross-border supply chain is strong and resilient.

With its halal-certified production, the company’s growth also means more options for Singaporean businesses and consumers alike, from the bakery chains that churn out breakfast buns, to ice cream makers keeping coolers stocked on a sweltering day. It is a practical reminder that Johor’s rising role in food manufacturing doesn’t just stay within Malaysia; it flows across the Causeway into the daily lives of Singaporeans.

And on a bigger picture level, the expansion emphasises how Johor is evolving into more than just a weekend shopping and dining stop for Singaporeans. It is becoming a true partner in innovation and food security, a relationship where both sides stand to gain when industries climb higher up the value chain.

More than just an investment destination

As Lee Ting Han noted in his post, Palsgaard’s journey reflects Johor’s ambition to be recognised not just for attracting foreign investors, but for creating quality jobs, sustainable growth, and real opportunities for its people.

For families in Johor, the expansion means more than impressive numbers on a chart. It could mean a fresh career path for a young graduate, stability for a breadwinner, or new prospects for workers who want to build a future without having to cross the Causeway every day.

With more than 100 skilled roles on the horizon, this isn’t just about factory lines and export figures. It also about communities having a stake in a modern, high-value economy where livelihoods, innovation, and global competitiveness grow together.

