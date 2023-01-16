Motorcyclist falls off bike, slides across Jurong junction

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist was caught on camera falling off his bike and sliding across the entire intersection junction on a rainy day.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of the accident on Friday (Jan 13) along Jurong Town Hall Road.

The post noted that the p-plated motorcyclist activated the emergency brakes as he approached the stop light on a rainy day.

The rider ended up falling over the motorcyclist and taking a long trip across the busy junction while seated.

The rider was quite chill as he slid across the entire junction and stood up to get his bike once he came to a complete stop.

Netizens were relieved that the rider wasn’t injured after the accident. They were equally amazed at how smoothly he slid across the intersection.

A netizen joked, “When you get into an accident, but your crush is across the road looking.”

Many noted that his attire passed with flying colours.

“Tested and proven, his raincoat is good! Rip proof and doubles up as a sliding suit!” added Facebook user Erik Nebosuke Xie.

“That’s superbly the best power slide I have ever seen. You can be the ambassador of the rain pants you have worn! Definitely a great testimonial!” said Facebook user Oh Vic./TISG

