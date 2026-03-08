‘Overqualified’: Man regrets pursuing master’s degree after struggling to land jobs

SINGAPORE: A man said he quickly regretted pursuing a master’s in social sciences right after completing his undergraduate studies, after many employers deemed him “overqualified.”

At the time, he said continuing his studies seemed like a smart move. He genuinely believed the extra qualification would give him an edge in the job market and help his career long-term.

Even though it meant more time, money, and effort, and even as he realised some courses were almost the same as what he had already studied, he pressed on.

More education, better prospects, right?

Turns out, not so much. Instead of opening doors, he said the master’s degree started closing them.

Employers turned him down one after another for being “overqualified” and for lacking work experience.

When his girlfriend suggested a rather simple workaround: just leave the master’s degree off his résumé so employers would stop labelling him as “overqualified,” he refused because he felt that would just create a suspicious gap in his timeline.

Like this young man, many people end up in the same frustrating situation where their qualifications somehow become a problem. They apply for jobs and get told they are “too qualified,” which honestly sounds a bit ironic when companies keep saying they want skilled talent.

This leads us to ask: If a company needs manpower and someone with strong knowledge or higher qualifications applies, would that not be a good thing? Why turn away someone who might actually bring more expertise to the role?

According to career experts, there are actually several reasons employers sometimes hesitate to hire candidates they consider overqualified. Here are five of the most common explanations:

You won’t stay long

If you’re overqualified for a role, the hiring manager might pass on you because they assume you’re only treating the job as a temporary pit stop while you wait for something better.

In their mind, the moment a role that actually matches your level comes along, you’ll be out the door.

And when that happens, all the time, effort, and money they spent on training you goes to waste. That risk alone is often enough for them to reject you.

They think your salary expectations will be too high

Another concern often comes down to money. When someone shows up with a master’s degree, years of experience, or fancy senior titles, hiring managers immediately start wondering about salary expectations.

If the role is more junior, they might assume the pay won’t line up with what you’re used to. That can make them nervous about moving forward.

They worry that after a bunch of interviews, you’ll eventually name a number they just can’t match.

They assume you’ll get bored

Hiring managers may also assume the job will be too easy for you. Because of that, they worry you won’t stay motivated or give your best, which they think could affect your productivity.

They worry you won’t take orders

Employers may also assume someone very experienced won’t be comfortable working under a younger or less experienced manager. They might worry you won’t take direction easily or respect the hierarchy, which they think could affect team dynamics.

Sometimes, it’s just a cover-up

Unfortunately, employers also use the “overqualification” card as an excuse to turn down a candidate because of their age. It’s not necessarily meant to be cruel, but in many cases, it’s a convenient way to avoid saying what they really think.

Some employers assume that older candidates might be less open to learning new things, while others worry that they may not fit into the culture of their office.

Regardless of the reason, career experts say that if you’re determined to land the job, you need to step up your game on your resume and in interviews.

For example, you can customise your resume to match the job you’re applying for or even leave out some less relevant work experience if you’ve got a lot of it.

When you’re in an interview, be sure to clearly explain why you’re interested in a position that you’re overqualified for and what excites you about the role. You can also talk about how your skills and experience can help the company.

Read more: ‘No future growth for you’: Manager’s comment pushes 39-year-old to consider career switch after spending 11 years in the company