Over half of Singapore students say parents can refuse to pay for university to teach ‘independence’ — Survey

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: More than half (52.5%) of Singapore students said parents can refuse to pay for their children’s university education if it’s to teach them “independence,” according to a recent survey by The New Paper.

The New Paper surveyed 60 students aged 16 to 25 from junior colleges, polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), and universities.

One university student said it depends on the parents’ beliefs. “They might feel that their child should learn independence and stop relying so much on their parents,” he said.

Still, 90.2% believe parents are responsible for paying for higher education.

- Advertisement -

A 19-year-old polytechnic student said it’s “unfair” for parents not to pay since they’re the ones “bringing kids into the world,” as they have the responsibility to raise their children both mentally and physically.

“Refusing to pay [for higher education] is not ensuring a good and safe environment for children,” he added.

Some respondents said that parents who are unable to pay for their children’s university fees might indicate they planned poorly, putting stress on the child.

When asked if parents have the right to demand money from their children, most respondents said they understood the importance of supporting parents upon retirement, especially in Asian culture, where filial piety is emphasised.

- Advertisement -

“It only seems fair, given our society’s values of filial piety,” said a 20-year-old university student, adding that children should “develop the habit” of setting aside money to help their parents after they retire.

A few students saw it as a way of showing gratitude, with one noting that “Asking for money from your child should be a healthy, two-way interaction.”

However, one respondent added that it becomes a problem when parents treat their children like “bank investments.” She said, “It no longer makes it okay, especially if your parents expect you to ‘return’ the money they spent raising you.”

In Singapore, the Maintenance of Parents Act allows parents over 60 to claim support from their children if they cannot support themselves. However, recent conversations online suggest deeper concerns around family expectations and emotional strain tied to parental support.

- Advertisement -

In May, a full-time student who took on a part-time job shared on social media that her father often asked her for money, accusing her of “gatekeeping money” when she said she didn’t have any. She also shared that she was covering her daily expenses on her own, as she wasn’t given an allowance by her parents. /TISG

Read also: Did you know Singaporeans pay the most to own a BMW 3 Series (G20) in Southeast Asia?

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)