Thursday, May 22, 2025
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Depositphotos/ [email protected] (for illustration purposes only)
Relationships
2 min.Read

‘Is this normal?’: Student says she feels financially burdened by father who keeps asking for money

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A full-time student has taken to social media to express her concerns about feeling financially burdened by her father, who frequently asks her for money despite knowing that she does not have a steady source of income.

In a post on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum on Tuesday (May 20), the student explained that her father, who is not working due to health issues, began borrowing money from her after she took on a part-time job.

“I did a [part-time job] for a while. That’s why he started asking for money from me. At times, I told him I don’t have money, but he gets angry, saying that I am ‘gatekeeping’ money,” she said. “I’m also feeling a bit frustrated since he doesn’t return the money he owes me sometimes.”

She also mentioned that she has been covering all of her daily expenses on her own, as her parents have never given her an allowance.

- Advertisement -

Seeking advice from other Reddit users, she asked, “Is it normal for parents to ask for money? What should I do?”

See also  Willis and Wade love story unfolds amid Trump case inquiry

“Focus on finishing your studies; don’t let this affect you.”

In the discussion thread, some users said it’s not unusual for parents to ask their kids for money once in a while, but they felt it was unfair in this case since the student doesn’t have a steady income and is still studying.

One user said, “Selfish parents. Inconsiderate and unreasonable to be asking money from someone who is still a student. This is the ultimate nightmare: boomers with no retirement plans. Honestly, if it were me, I would firmly say no and let him scold all he wants.

“Even if I’m working full time, parents should consider their kids’ own futures and lives. I do not wish to be born just to serve my parents forever. I would only give what I am comfortable with, depending on the stage of my life.”

- Advertisement -

Another commented, “You are a full-time student; in most family situations, they will be providing support and seeing you through schooling life. So, I don’t think it’s normal.”

See also  Singaporean says it's "irresponsible for parents to pin their hopes and dreams on their children"

Additionally, others suggested that she should talk to her dad and let him know that she’s not in a position to keep lending him money.

One wrote, “Perhaps you could let him know that you don’t have enough money for yourself and you can’t lend it to him?”

Another suggested, “Open your wallet and show him no money? Keep a separate bank account with $25 left inside and show him.”

- Advertisement -

A third added, “Jiayou! We can’t choose our parents, so you need to get used to managing your dad’s requests. Focus on finishing your studies; don’t let this affect you.”

In other news, a frustrated man took to social media to share how his Singaporean father-in-law asked his wife and her brother to each give him S$100,000 “as a gesture of filial piety.”

In his post on a local forum, the man explained that this surprising request came not long after the father-in-law underwent heart surgery. They had received an email from him asking if they could set up a conference call to talk about inheritance matters. Naturally, the couple grew concerned. Given the timing, they feared that something had gone wrong with the surgery or that he might be seriously unwell.

See also  “I'm starting to draw the line now” - Man grows tired of financially supporting his single parent

Read more: Father demands S$200K ‘filial piety’ payment from his son and daughter for the ‘sacrifices he had made raising them’

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Featured News

SG worker shares new colleague is being bullied, asks if she should step in

SINGAPORE: A local employee has shared on social media...
In the Hood

81-year-old assaulted and robbed of $200 near Redhill Close

A routine afternoon turned violent for an 81-year-old man...

Topics

Featured News

SG worker shares new colleague is being bullied, asks if she should step in

SINGAPORE: A local employee has shared on social media...
In the Hood

81-year-old assaulted and robbed of $200 near Redhill Close

A routine afternoon turned violent for an 81-year-old man...
Singapore News

Amos Yee to remain in US jail another six months, faces possible lifetime monitoring

Convicted sex offender and former Singaporean blogger Amos Yee...
In the Hood

Female BMW driver charged with hit and run after running red light and crashing into motorcyclist

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old woman who allegedly ran a red...
In the Hood

Bedbug complaints lead to Suntec City Rest N Go massage chairs getting roped off

The Rest N Go massage chairs at Suntec City,...
Uncategorized

Trust in Singapore banks dips slightly for second consecutive year but remains high

SINGAPORE: Trust in banks among Singaporeans has dipped slightly,...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

81-year-old assaulted and robbed of $200 near Redhill Close

A routine afternoon turned violent for an 81-year-old man...

Amos Yee to remain in US jail another six months, faces possible lifetime monitoring

Convicted sex offender and former Singaporean blogger Amos Yee...

Female BMW driver charged with hit and run after running red light and crashing into motorcyclist

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old woman who allegedly ran a red...

Bedbug complaints lead to Suntec City Rest N Go massage chairs getting roped off

The Rest N Go massage chairs at Suntec City,...

Business

SG worker shares new colleague is being bullied, asks if she should step in

SINGAPORE: A local employee has shared on social media...

Fraud and scams driven by generative AI are now among the biggest cyber threats in the financial sector

SINGAPORE: Fraud and scams driven by generative artificial intelligence...

Car buying myths that could cost you — and what to do instead

Purchasing a vehicle is one of the major financial...

Writing under surveillance by bots

What a piece of work wrought by the developers!...

Singapore Politics

Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening...

When “pro-Singapore” and “America first” converge

Singapore’s founding fathers didn’t always sing from the same...

SDP launches petition to reform Singapore’s electoral system including abolishing GRC system

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 18), at an appreciation dinner...

Green promises, grey realities: Is Singapore’s sustainability agenda working?

SINGAPORE: On paper, Singapore’s sustainable initiatives read like a...

© The Independent Singapore