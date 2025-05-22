‘Is this normal?’: Student says she feels financially burdened by father who keeps asking for money

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A full-time student has taken to social media to express her concerns about feeling financially burdened by her father, who frequently asks her for money despite knowing that she does not have a steady source of income.

In a post on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum on Tuesday (May 20), the student explained that her father, who is not working due to health issues, began borrowing money from her after she took on a part-time job.

“I did a [part-time job] for a while. That’s why he started asking for money from me. At times, I told him I don’t have money, but he gets angry, saying that I am ‘gatekeeping’ money,” she said. “I’m also feeling a bit frustrated since he doesn’t return the money he owes me sometimes.”

She also mentioned that she has been covering all of her daily expenses on her own, as her parents have never given her an allowance.

Seeking advice from other Reddit users, she asked, “Is it normal for parents to ask for money? What should I do?”

“Focus on finishing your studies; don’t let this affect you.”

In the discussion thread, some users said it’s not unusual for parents to ask their kids for money once in a while, but they felt it was unfair in this case since the student doesn’t have a steady income and is still studying.

One user said, “Selfish parents. Inconsiderate and unreasonable to be asking money from someone who is still a student. This is the ultimate nightmare: boomers with no retirement plans. Honestly, if it were me, I would firmly say no and let him scold all he wants.

“Even if I’m working full time, parents should consider their kids’ own futures and lives. I do not wish to be born just to serve my parents forever. I would only give what I am comfortable with, depending on the stage of my life.”

Another commented, “You are a full-time student; in most family situations, they will be providing support and seeing you through schooling life. So, I don’t think it’s normal.”

Additionally, others suggested that she should talk to her dad and let him know that she’s not in a position to keep lending him money.

One wrote, “Perhaps you could let him know that you don’t have enough money for yourself and you can’t lend it to him?”

Another suggested, “Open your wallet and show him no money? Keep a separate bank account with $25 left inside and show him.”

A third added, “Jiayou! We can’t choose our parents, so you need to get used to managing your dad’s requests. Focus on finishing your studies; don’t let this affect you.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)