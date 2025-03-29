SINGAPORE: Over 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive their first U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates this April. The rebates are aimed at helping lower—to middle-income HDB households with utility expenses and S&CC, according to the Ministry of Finance on Friday (Mar 28).

Next disbursements will be in July, October, and January, with the April 2025 payout as the first for financial year (FY) 2025.

In Budget 2025, it was mentioned that additional U-Save rebates would be given to Singaporean HDB households in April and October 2025 to help with utility expenses in addition to the usual GST Voucher—U-Save rebates.

Depending on their HDB flat type, eligible households will get up to S$190 in U-Save in April 2025. These households can receive up to S$760 for U-Save rebates for FY2025.

Depending on their HDB flat type, they will also get up to 1 month of S&CC rebates this April, with up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates for FY2025.

Eligible households do not need to take any action as the U-Save and S&CC rebates will be credited directly into their utilities accounts with SP Services. Their S&CC rebates will also be credited directly to their S&CC accounts with their respective Town Councils.

However, amid the upcoming General Election 2025 (GE2025), some netizens viewed the rebate scheme as a “gimmick” meant to win quick favour and divert attention from deeper, long-term issues affecting the city-state. One commenter remarked, “It’s a classic move—give the people something in the short term and hope they forget about the long-term problems that are not being addressed. While these rebates might seem like a good deal right now, they are nothing more than temporary handouts meant to sway votes.”

Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “See how manipulative they are and scheming!” adding “It’s a trap for us, and they’re going to raise prices after.” /TISG

