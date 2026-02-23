// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Close-up of an elderly Asian man’s hand holding a wall-mounted grab bar/handrail in a tiled bathroom
Photo: An elderly man’s hand gripping a bathroom grab bar or handrail (AI-Generated by Nick Karean for illustration purposes only)
1 min.Read

Over 80,000 private households eligible for S$1,200 government vouchers for elderly-friendly home upgrades

By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Over 80,000 private households can tap subsidies for grab bars, ramps, and other senior safety fittings under the expanded Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) scheme.

From April 1, eligible households living in private properties can receive S$1,200 in vouchers to install elderly-friendly fittings. The move extends a scheme that was once limited to Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats.

The Minister for National Development, Chee Hong Tat, announced the expansion at a Chinese New Year event attended by residents of the Braddell View condominium on Feb 22, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports. The programme is called Enhancement for Active Seniors (Private Housing), or EASE (Private). It falls under the broader Age Well SG push to support seniors who want to age in place.

To qualify, a household must have at least one Singaporean aged 65 and above. It also covers those aged 60 to 64 who need help with at least one daily task, such as washing, dressing, or eating.

See also  Passers-by filming family of wild boars in Jurong is exactly what not to do

The support is practical and covers seven fittings: grab bars, slip-resistant floor treatment, single-step ramps, handrails, home fire alarm devices, bidet sprays, and shower seats.

The vouchers will cover 75% of installation costs. If a household installs fittings costing S$800, the Government pays S$600. The household pays S$200. Any unused amount can be kept and used later for other approved fittings.

Applications will be rolled out in stages. From April 1, households with seniors aged 80 and above can apply. The same start date applies to households with seniors aged 60 to 64 who need help with daily activities. Households with seniors aged 70 and above can apply from July 1. Those with seniors aged 65 and above can apply from Oct 1.

Eligible households will receive mailers with details on how to apply. Successful applicants must use pre-qualified contractors to carry out the works. The expansion was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his Budget 2025 speech. Until now, EASE has been available only to HDB households.

See also  Sylvia Lim praised for focusing on Singapore's seniors at WP rally

Singapore is ageing fast as more seniors live in private condominiums and landed homes than before. Safety upgrades such as grab bars and non-slip floors reduce fall risk and hospital visits. They also help families avoid major renovation costs later.

By extending EASE to private homes, the Government’s support is now based on age and need rather than housing type. For many families caring for elderly parents, it will make daily life safer and a little less stressful.

