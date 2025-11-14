Over 30 customers lost more than S$7,330 after failing to receive orders from a furniture company

SINGAPORE: A furniture company conducted a TikTok live stream to sell beds, and customers were attracted to buy from them. However, the company failed to deliver the orders, affecting at least 30 customers who lost approximately 40,000 yuan (S$7,330).

A 46-year-old woman complained to Shin Min Daily News that she came across a live stream of the furniture company on the said social media platform and liked some items that they were selling. She admitted: “They said that if I wanted to buy at the live stream price, I had to pay a deposit first, and then I could go to the showroom to see the furniture. They also added that I could get a refund if I didn’t buy it.”

With this, she transferred more than 300 yuan and arranged a schedule to go to the showroom a few days later.

When she visited the showroom, she also ordered a double bed frame with a mattress on the spot, and her total bill accumulated to more than S$1,000. The store then asked for an additional S$200 deposit, and they have agreed on the delivery date.

Before the agreed-upon delivery date, the woman said that the furniture company told her that she needed to pay a remaining fee of S$551.

“Although I felt a bit strange, I still did it,” she admitted. Unfortunately, the furniture company did not show up on the delivery day and said that it would be delayed for a month.

The woman added, “I waited for a month, and then they said they were out of stock and asked me to apply for a refund. I sensed something was wrong, but I thought I could get my money back, so I agreed. I didn’t expect them to use various excuses to postpone the refund.”

She then contacted relevant authorities, stating that the furniture company said that they would refund her in instalments, but she has not received a single penny so far. After reporting the incident to the police, she also found out that there were other customers who shared the same experience when she posted about it online.

“There are about 30 people who have had the same experience as me, and they all reported it to the police and filed complaints,” the woman concluded.

The Consumers Association stated that there have been 45 complaints against the same furniture company shop, and all of them have experienced the same thing: They have already paid for their orders, and it was not delivered to them.

When reporters tried to contact the furniture company, they failed to answer the phone or reply to messages. Furthermore, the company’s showroom has been closed as well, according to online information.

The police confirmed that this case is now under investigation.