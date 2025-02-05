SINGAPORE: Since November 2024, US authorities have issued deportation orders to 111 Singaporeans, part of a larger group of more than 1.4 million foreign nationals who face removal from the country. These individuals are now included on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) non-detained docket, meaning they are not in custody but could be detained by other agencies if they break the law.

According to the latest Straits Times report, this group is part of a broader cohort of around seven million foreign nationals on the ICE list. These individuals include asylum seekers awaiting immigration proceedings, permanent residents convicted of crimes, and others under the “Alternatives to Detention” programme, which allows them to move freely. Still, they must check in regularly with authorities or wear an ankle monitor.

Only about 20% of this massive group have received “final orders of removal,” meaning they must leave the US within 90 days. However, there are exceptions. Some individuals may be granted “relief from removal”, which halts their deportation. This can apply to those at risk of persecution, torture, or death in their home countries.

Despite these provisions, deportation can still be delayed, particularly when foreign governments fail to cooperate. ICE has labelled 14 countries, including Cuba, Russia, China, and India, as uncooperative, and 11 countries—such as Jamaica, Iraq, and Vietnam—are flagged as at risk of non-compliance.

In the fiscal year 2024, three Singaporeans were deported, bringing the total number of deported Singaporeans to 22 between 2019 and 2024, according to a recent ICE report.

The Trump administration has been particularly aggressive in its efforts to deport foreign nationals and fulfilling campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration. Recently, the US has conducted deportation flights to countries in South America, as well as a flight to India, marking a significant step in the administration’s continued efforts to remove migrants.