‘Oriental pied hornbill brought his friend to visit me’ — Singaporean shares her ‘delight to have them up close and personal’

SINGAPORE: What’s black, white, and wildly majestic — and just casually perched on a “galah” holder in Singapore?

Answer: A charismatic Oriental pied hornbill who, in a delightful twist, decided to bring a friend along this time to visit their familiar Singaporean in the neighbourhood.

In a heartwarming post to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, Nisa Sanusi shared her personal avian encounter: “There is a regular Oriental pied hornbill who always comes solo… Yesterday he brought a friend. Cannot be female because the casque is quite prominent, just a tad smaller; could be a junior. Oh well, it’s such a delight to have them up close and personal.”

Nisa’s post, her first in the group, captured the imagination of wildlife lovers across the Little Red Dot and beyond. The pair of hornbills — perched nonchalantly like VIP guests — turned an ordinary HDB view into a tropical birdwatcher’s dream.

And it didn’t go unnoticed. Comments from fellow members poured in with admiration, awe, and a touch of envy:

“They are so beautiful… 😍,” praised one.

“What a beautiful experience to have these magnificent creatures up close and personal, and the photos just showcase their unique features so well! 🌟,” another expressed.

“This is so unreal for me as a European… but this is just wow 😍 I can’t wait to visit Singapore for the first time in a couple of weeks,” a potential tourist added.

Even seasoned Singaporeans were stunned by the sighting. Group members chimed in, citing hornbill hangouts from Sentosa and Telok Blangah to Changi Beach Park and Ghim Moh.

One reminisced, “I remember seeing them fondly in Tanglin… playing at the tall Dipterocarps,” while another gushed, “Wow, you’re so lucky 😍”

Indeed, Nisa’s guests were no random fly-bys. Oriental pied hornbills (Anthracoceros albirostris) are native to Southeast Asia and have made a dramatic comeback in Singapore over the past few decades, from near extinction on the island in the 1800s to becoming charming regulars in neighbourhood trees.

And about that “casque” — the horn-like bump on their beak is not just for style. The casque serves a variety of purposes, including sound resonance and as a sign of maturity. In most species, males have larger casques than females, hence Nisa’s educated guess that her visitor’s friend was a “junior”.

Once limited to Pulau Ubin and forested fringes, hornbills are now expanding their presence into residential areas thanks to conservation efforts and increased awareness. They feed primarily on fruit (figs are a favourite), so if you’ve got a garden full of fruit trees, you’re basically running a 5-star buffet for them.

As one group member offered a piece of advice: “Plant more fruit trees for these birds to find food.”

Another expressed concern: “Hope they are not hunted down, as hornbill [casques] are in high demand [by poachers for illegal wildlife trade] with a hefty price tag.”

For Nisa, the visit was more than just a brush with wildlife. It was a moment of serenity, wonder, and connection. “I will miss them when I move to a different postal code,” she shared her feelings, reminding us how fleeting yet magical these encounters can be.

Singapore, it seems, isn’t just a bustling metropolis — it’s also a secret sanctuary for hornbills with a flair for surprise visits.

And just in case you didn’t know…

The Oriental pied hornbill can live up to 20 years in the wild. Their casque amplifies their calls, which can be heard from kilometres away.

They nest in tree cavities — the female seals herself in while the male feeds her through a slit until the chicks are ready to fledge.

Hornbills are monogamous and mate for life. (Relationship goals, honestly.)

So if you see a hornbill tapping at your window or hanging out at your kopi spot, don’t be alarmed — just grab your camera, stay respectful, and enjoy the unexpected visit from Singapore’s feathered royalty.

More rare animal sightings over here: Black Spitting Cobra was spotted too close to the path in Windsor Nature Park; hikers and joggers didn’t notice the snake’s warning signals to stay away