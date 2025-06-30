Black Spitting Cobra was spotted too close to the path in Windsor Nature Park; hikers and joggers didn’t notice the snake’s warning signals to stay away

SINGAPORE: If you’re a regular jogger at Windsor Nature Park, you might want to look very carefully the next time you lace up your running shoes because someone very cold-blooded and rather venomous is watching your every step, and you didn’t even notice.

Yes, we’re talking about a very scary Black Spitting Cobra with fangs, venom, hood, and all, which was spotted way too close to the main path at the popular Singapore nature park, with most hikers and joggers either walking or running past it without a single clue.

“This Black Spitting Cobra was resting in an incorrect location…”

In her now-viral Facebook post in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group, Joanne Toh, a 55-year-old cook and avid wildlife photographer, wrote: “This Black Spitting Cobra was resting in an incorrect location, too close to the path, and hikers and runners failed to notice the presence of a snake. They simply walked or ran past…”

Joanne was making her way through the Venus Loop trail at Windsor Nature Park. She had set out hoping to catch a glimpse of a blue-rumped parrot, but what she found instead was way more spine-tingling, as we further discovered the details of her encounter from MS News.

Now, if you’re picturing just a little garden snake sunbathing in the bushes, think again. This was actually a full-grown, highly venomous Black Spitting Cobra (also known as the Equatorial Spitting Cobra), and it wasn’t just minding its own business quietly.

It had taken a defensive stance, coiled around a tree just beside the path, head raised, hood spread like a Halloween prop, ready to strike or spit at anyone who got too close.

Unseen danger, just inches away

While the average parkgoer might have been admiring the foliage or zoning out to a Spotify playlist, danger was literally hanging by a tree, and the majority didn’t even notice.

“Possibly due to the snake feeling threatened,” Joanne speculated, “which prompted its reaction.”

Joanne calmly documented the encounter from a safe distance, managing to snap a rare and rather majestic photo of the snake mid-threat.

She wasn’t the only one who noticed, though. A cleaner at the park, ever vigilant, had also seen the snake and immediately stood nearby to warn others and report the sighting to his superior.

For about 20 minutes, the cobra maintained its defensive pose, while clueless hikers and joggers continued breezing past. Then, as quietly as it had arrived, it slithered off into the woods — no harm done (at least for this time), but plenty of hearts pounding in hindsight.

Venom, vision, and a valiant cleaner

Here’s a terrifying fact: According to National Geographic and The Times of India, spitting cobras can aim venom at your eyes from over a metre away, and it’s not just a party trick — their venom can cause intense pain and temporary or even permanent blindness if not rinsed out promptly.

According to Singapore’s National Parks (NParks) agency, when threatened, the Black Spitting Cobra raises the front part of its body, flattens its neck to form a hood, and hisses menacingly. If that doesn’t send you packing, it goes full artillery mode and sprays venom directly at your face.

That day, it didn’t spit, but it could have!

And that’s why we owe that unnamed cleaner a serious high-five! He didn’t just spot the cobra — he stood his ground, warned hikers, and waited until it disappeared into the underbrush. Without him and Joanne, you might be reading a very different kind of news story from The Independent Singapore today.

Joanne had long heard tales of a “black beauty” at Windsor land but had never witnessed it with her own eyes — until now. Her stunning photo, shared in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, has since attracted over 1,500 reactions, with commenters praising her keen eye and bravery.

The real danger: Ignorance

This isn’t just a story about a snake. It’s a cautionary tale about how easily we tune out in nature.

We jog, we hike, we scroll through our phones while walking — all in areas teeming with wildlife, and sometimes, the wildlife isn’t just chirping in the trees or scampering across the path. Sometimes, it’s camouflaged, coiled, and watching you from two feet away.

Had the cobra been spooked further, someone could’ve ended up with venom in their eyes or worse.

So, what to do if you spot a cobra (or it spots you first)

Based on NParks‘ advice, here’s what you should do if you find yourself face-to-face with one of these elegant yet terrifying serpents:

Don’t panic (Joanne didn’t, and you shouldn’t either). Stay still and don’t make sudden movements. Do not attempt to get closer for a better photo (you are not David Attenborough). Back away slowly, remaining alert to the snake’s behaviour. Warn others nearby and report the sighting to NParks (call: 1800-476-1600) or inform the park authorities.

And for goodness’ sake — look where you’re going when you go for a jog or hike. Nature’s not just leaves and butterflies.

The Beauty and the Beast of Windsor Nature Park

While the encounter was heart-stopping, it was also a rare privilege. Seeing such a creature in the wild, especially one as elusive and majestic as this, is a testament to Singapore’s thriving urban biodiversity.

However, wild beauty comes with its own set of wild rules.

Even when snakes are not out to get you, they will defend themselves when threatened, so if you’re pounding the pavement with earbuds in, don’t forget, for the snake, you’re the one who’s the threat.

Cobra Kai (martial arts comedy-drama) has nothing to do with this…

So the next time you’re enjoying a morning walk, jog, or whatever at Windsor Nature Park, remember: You’re a guest in their home. It’s not something to be taken lightly or seen as something funny. You never know who might be watching from the trees, and that’s not a joke.

It’s really a matter of life and death!

And if you spot a majestic black hooded figure peeking from a tree, don’t assume it’s a raven in cosplay — it might just be the black beauty Joanne Toh warned us about.

With that, stay safe, stay alert, and maybe leave the capturing of the blue-rumped parrots on camera to the professionals next time.

