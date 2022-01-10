Ong Ye Kung says no plan to impose vaccinated-differentiated measures for kids 12yo & below, but netizens doubtful

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Monday (Jan 10) that there are currently no plans to introduce vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) for children aged 12 and below.

“Children are less likely to develop severe illnesses when infected, and we want to preserve, as much as possible, universal access to holistic education for children,” said Mr Ong in Parliament.

Without VDS measures in place, children will be able to enter schools and public areas regardless of their vaccination status.

Mr Ong also said that if children test positive for Covid-19, their medical bills will be fully covered by the government, no matter their vaccination status.

- Advertisement 1-

However, he said that the children must be Singapore citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders with no recent travel history.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that MOE would work with parents to achieve a high vaccination rate and resume as many school activities as possible.

“The pace, extent and approach towards resuming these school activities would depend on various factors, including vaccination rates as well as the overall national posture,” said Mr Chan.

MOH announced in December last year that there were no plans to introduce VDS measures for the stated age group as the “focus now is to ensure our children are well protected by vaccination.”

At the same time, VDS measures for the rest of the population were extended to more settings and activities, including all libraries under the National Library Board and selected activities in community clubs and community centres run by the People’s Association.

Starting Feb 1, VDS measures will cover all indoor sports facilities and institutes of higher learning. These measures will also apply to leisure guests in hotels, hostels and serviced apartments.

In response to the news, members from the online community wondered how long before such measures would be extended to children. /TISG

- Advertisement 2-

Read related: “More than 2 kids not allowed under COVID-19 rules,” says HOT POT restaurant “manager” to family that was denied dine in

- Advertisement 3-

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg