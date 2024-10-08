Featured News SG Politics

Ong Beng Seng will remain as managing director of Hotel Properties Limited amid court charges

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: Billionaire businessman Ong Beng Seng will continue as managing director of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) despite being charged with abetting a public servant to obtain gifts and obstructing justice.

The charges against Ong on Friday (4 Oct) include one count under Section 165 of the Penal Code and another under Section 204A.

Following a court appearance, Ong was not remanded and was released on bail of S$800,000. In a statement filed with the Singapore Exchange, HPL confirmed that Ong would remain in his executive role.

The company noted that Ong “continues to be suitable to carry out his duties and responsibilities as Managing Director” despite the legal proceedings.

The Board of Directors and the Nominating Committee at HPL emphasized that they are closely monitoring the situation and will “continue to reassess the suitability of Mr Ong’s continued appointment” as the case progresses.

The company added that Ong is currently seeking legal counsel regarding the charges filed against him.

See also  PM Lee reveals S Iswaran's pay reduced to $8,500 amid corruption probe

Hotel Properties has not commented further on how the legal case may impact the company’s operations or Ong’s long-term future with the group, but it has reassured stakeholders that the Board and Nominating Committee will provide updates as needed.

The charges come more than a year after Ong was arrested on 11 July 2023 in connection to the political gift scandal involving former Transport Minister S Iswaran.

Iswaran was sentenced to a year’s jail after he pleaded guilty to charges that were amended from corruption to receiving gifts while in office. He began his term in prison on Monday (7 Oct).

The legal developments surrounding Ong are being closely watched, given his prominent status in Singapore’s business community and his long-standing association with HPL.

As the case unfolds, the impact it may have on the company’s governance and Ong’s position at the helm remains to be seen.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“How to combat age discrimination?” — Son asks after his dad with “decades of work experience” gets ghosted by employers because of his age

October 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

Sengkang residents complain about “noisy” jet fighters flying overhead, but Singaporeans tell them that’s “The Sound of Freedom”

October 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“One fresh, one rotting!” — ‘Ah Kau’ laments that grapefruit is “cheaper and more fresh lehhh” in JB than in SG

October 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Property

Prime commercial site on Orchard Road up for sale at $166 million

October 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore clinics: More and more migrant workers are seeking telemedicine consults

October 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News SG Politics

Ong Beng Seng will remain as managing director of Hotel Properties Limited amid court charges

October 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore Prison Service confirms Iswaran was placed in a single-man cell due to security risk

October 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.