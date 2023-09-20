Featured News Ong Beng Seng appears at SG F1 amid ongoing CPIB probe

Ong Beng Seng appears at SG F1 amid ongoing CPIB probe

Photo: Singapore Grand Prix
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Anna Maria Romero

He is seen smiling and mingling with guests

SINGAPORE: Many people wondered if Singapore-based Malaysian tycoon Ong Being Seng would show up at this year’s Formula One Singapore Airlines Grand Prix since he is under investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

But the 79-year-old Mr Ong turned up for the event he is largely responsible for, and photos of him at the event have been published on several news sites.

On Saturday, The Straits Times posted a photo of a smiling Mr Ong on its Facebook page.

Photo: The Straits Times Facebook

Singapore Grand Prix also featured photos of Mr Ong beside Chrome Hearts Jewellery Designer Moko. The designer is seen in pictures with his arm around the billionaire businessman.

See also  Ong Beng Seng, Iswaran and Formula One Singapore Grand Prix

Photo: Singapore Grand Prix

The tycoon also mingled with guests in the paddock on Sept 16, TODAY reported.

Photo: Screengrab TODAY Online

While Mr Ong built his name and fortune as a hotelier, he is best known for bringing F1 to the country, launching the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008.

A friend of F1 boss Bernie Eccleston, Mr Ong helped seal the deal in 2007 that brought the race to Singapore.

See also  Singapore must prepare for a “new normal,” says Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran

Moreover, he is the sole shareholder of the event, the first Formula 1 street race in Asia and the first race to be held at night in F1’s history.

However, in July this year, the billionaire businessman was given a notice of arrest linked to an investigation involving Transport Minister S Iswaran.

Mr Iswaran is the subject of an investigation by the CPIB and was asked by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Jul 12 to take a leave of absence while the probe is ongoing.

See also  2023 Singapore Grand Prix: F1 Teams and Drivers Gearing Up for An Electrifying Race

The case involving the Transport Minister had been termed by the international press as the ‘Most Serious Graft Probe’ in 34 years.

On July 14, Mr Ong was asked by the CPIB to provide information on a corruption probe involving M Iswaran.

Mr Ong’s company, Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), said in a statement that day that he was issued a notice of arrest and had posted bail of S$100,000.

HPL said Mr Ong was “cooperating fully with CPIB and has provided the information requested”.

See also  Singapore Grand Prix's Muddy Concert Sparks Mixed Reactions: Concerns Raised About City's Global Image

“As this is an ongoing matter, he is unable to provide further details at this point,” added HPL.

Hotel Properties owns Four Seasons, Forum The Shopping Mall, and Concorde Shopping Mall in Singapore, among other properties globally. Mr Ong co-founded the company in 1980. /TISG

Ong Beng Seng, Iswaran and Formula One Singapore Grand Prix

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

See also  Lizard crossing on F1 Practice: "I'm sorry to tell you, but the lizard seems to have been run over" — Netizen
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
The Independent Singapore

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore