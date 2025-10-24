// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 24, 2025
Singapore
One injured in blaze involving induction cooker at Bukit Batok HDB flat

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A fire involving an induction cooker broke out in a Bukit Batok HDB flat on Thursday evening (Oct 23), leaving one person with minor injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at about 5:30 p.m. reporting a fire at Block 289A Bukit Batok Street 25. The fire, which occurred in a unit on the 14th floor, involved an induction cooker.

Before SCDF officers arrived, members of the public managed to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher.

According to SCDF’s on-site assessment, one person sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

One eyewitness told 8World that around 20 people had gathered on the ground floor of the block, looking up at the affected unit. He also recounted seeing two fire engines and a Red Rhino light fire truck arriving to assist in the firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

