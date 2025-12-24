One-armed Malaysian Grab rider inspires many with his resilience and perseverance

MALAYSIA: An unusual food delivery rider from Malaysia is documenting his journey on TikTok, and his resilience and determination are serving as an inspiration to others.

Twenty-six-year-old Ahmad Nabil Rosli lost his left arm in a horrific motorcycle accident in 2017. Fortunately, according to a feature in Sinar Daily, he had a loving community that gave him support after the mishap, and he has perceived his survival and recovery as a second chance at life.

Today, he isn’t just surviving but is actually thriving, managing at least 30 delivery orders each day. One time, he even made close to 50, a personal record that he was unsure he could achieve, but he’s done it, happy about the good days when orders just keep pouring in.

Mr Ahmad shares his life’s joys and sorrows on his TikTok account, where he calls himself “King Of One Hand.” He can be seen independently dressing himself and driving off on his motorbike, which is a “Kenderaan Orang Cacat,” a vehicle adapted for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

He has even been honoured by Grab for his remarkable story.

A bit of a deeper dive into Mr Ahmad’s story shows how truly admirable he is. A few years ago, he was amid financial hardship, working in a food stall to support his parents and siblings. Wanting a job that accepted his physical limitations, he applied to be a Grab delivery partner in 2022. After his TikTok videos received widespread attention, he’s been able to do more deliveries, pay off his motorcycle debt, and achieve financial stability, while still supporting his family.

And while a video on TikTok about his prosthetic arm was one of Mr Ahmad’s first clips to go viral, he no longer wears it because it causes nerve pain.

The accident that nearly claimed his life occurred when his bike caught fire after getting dragged along a road. Mr Ahmad told Sinar Daily that his father said his heart had stopped for 30 minutes and that the doctors who were treating him had to fight tooth and nail to keep him alive.

However, he credits the people around him for what happened next.

“Many people were kind and understanding, and they gave me words of encouragement. Alhamdulillah,” he is quoted as saying, adding that it was the unflagging support he received from his parents, siblings, and close friends that helped him grow confident and independent again. /TISG

