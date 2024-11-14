;
Celebrity

On Nov 20, Jin of BTS will perform solo for the first time on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show

ByLydia Koh

November 14, 2024

KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, BTS member Jin is preparing for an exciting solo debut on American television, marking his first solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Scheduled to air on Nov 20 at 11:35 p.m. ET, this event is a major step in Jin’s solo career as he promotes his debut album, Happy. While BTS has appeared on Fallon’s show as a group, this will be Jin’s first individual feature, igniting anticipation among ARMYs around the world. A teaser video released by The Tonight Show hints at a memorable performance, with Jin ready to share his unique artistry and connect with fans personally.

Milestone in musical journey

Jin’s first solo album, Happy, drops on Nov 15 at 2 p.m. KST, presenting a milestone in his musical journey. Featuring six tracks, the album highlights his distinct vocals and creative style. The lead single, “Running Wild,” promises an energetic showcase of Jin’s evolving musicality, while the pre-release track “I’ll Be There” has already gained attention for its heartfelt melody and nostalgic feel.

“Heart on the Window,” a duet with Wendy from Red Velvet, is one of the album’s highlights. This collaboration brings together two popular K-pop vocalists, blending their voices in a harmonized performance fans have eagerly awaited. The album’s range of genres and emotional tones reveals Jin’s growth as a solo artist, giving listeners insight into his personal story and musical inspirations.

Insights on Jin’s solo journey and creative process

On Nov 16–17, Jin will present Happy Special Stage LIVE in honour of the album’s release.This fan event, available both in-person and online, will feature live performances of the new songs and insights from Jin on his solo journey and creative process.

