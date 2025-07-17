OK Chicken Rice to give Singapore’s Pioneers 10,200 meals for free in celebration of SG60

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Jul 16), OK Chicken Rice announced in a Facebook post that it is celebrating Singapore’s 60th birthday in a very special way, with a free meal for seniors.

“This is our heartfelt thank you to the pioneers who helped build Singapore. Let us celebrate you this SG60!” the post reads.

OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa is giving away a whopping 10,200 full servings of each senior’s choice of its signature chicken rice or prawn laksa, starting from this Saturday, Jul 19, and going all the way up to National Day, Aug 9.

“Just drop by, snap a photo for our SG60 collage, and receive:

A limited edition fan

A complimentary meal (our signature chicken rice (roasted, steamed, or mayo/lemon) or chicken laksa)

Happy National Day and thank you! From us to you!” OK Chicken Rice added.

Seniors who wish to avail of the promo need to simply take a selfie along with the fan and then send it in via WhatsApp. These photos are to become part of the chain’s SG60 tribute collage, explained Daniel Tan, who owns OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa, in a video on OK Chicken Rice’s social media accounts.

The free meal is open to Singaporean seniors aged 60 and above or those who were born in 1965 or earlier. Every senior may redeem either a chicken rice or laksa meal only once, and each of the OK Chicken Rice’s participating 16 outlets will be giving away 60 of these meals per day, on a first-come, first-served basis, for a total of 600 redemptions per outlet.

Seniors must take note, however, that the chain noted in the terms and conditions of the promo that redeeming the free meals will not be allowed during peak hours between 12:00 and 2:00 p.m. and between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. Also, these meals are meant for dine-in only.

OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa’s participating outlets are located at: Ang Mo Kio, Bedok Reservoir View, Bukit Batok, Edgedale Plains, Eunos, Havelock Road, Hougang, Jurong East, Lengkok Bahru, Marsiling Lane, Punggol Walk, Tampines Mart, Teck Whye, Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, Woodlands Heights, and Yishun.

