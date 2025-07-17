// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 17, 2025
32.3 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ OK Chicken Rice, Humfull Prawn Laksa
Food
2 min.Read

OK Chicken Rice to give Singapore’s Pioneers 10,200 meals for free in celebration of SG60

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Jul 16), OK Chicken Rice announced in a Facebook post that it is celebrating Singapore’s 60th birthday in a very special way, with a free meal for seniors.

“This is our heartfelt thank you to the pioneers who helped build Singapore. Let us celebrate you this SG60!” the post reads.

OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa is giving away a whopping 10,200 full servings of each senior’s choice of its signature chicken rice or prawn laksa, starting from this Saturday, Jul 19, and going all the way up to National Day, Aug 9.

“Just drop by, snap a photo for our SG60 collage, and receive:

  • A limited edition fan
  • A complimentary meal (our signature chicken rice (roasted, steamed, or mayo/lemon) or chicken laksa)

Happy National Day and thank you! From us to you!” OK Chicken Rice added.

Photo from the Facebook account of OK Chicken Rice
Photo from the Facebook account of Humfull Prawn Laksa

Seniors who wish to avail of the promo need to simply take a selfie along with the fan and then send it in via WhatsApp. These photos are to become part of the chain’s SG60 tribute collage, explained Daniel Tan, who owns OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa, in a video on OK Chicken Rice’s social media accounts.

The free meal is open to Singaporean seniors aged 60 and above or those who were born in 1965 or earlier. Every senior may redeem either a chicken rice or laksa meal only once, and each of the OK Chicken Rice’s participating 16 outlets will be giving away 60 of these meals per day, on a first-come, first-served basis, for a total of 600 redemptions per outlet.

See also  Customer complaint: S$18.20 for 2 orders of Nasi Lemak 

Seniors must take note, however, that the chain noted in the terms and conditions of the promo that redeeming the free meals will not be allowed during peak hours between 12:00 and 2:00 p.m. and between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. Also, these meals are meant for dine-in only.

OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa’s participating outlets are located at: Ang Mo Kio, Bedok Reservoir View, Bukit Batok, Edgedale Plains, Eunos, Havelock Road, Hougang, Jurong East, Lengkok Bahru, Marsiling Lane, Punggol Walk, Tampines Mart, Teck Whye, Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, Woodlands Heights, and Yishun.

/TISG

Read also: After people posing as delivery riders steal orders, OK Chicken Rice owner says those who are hungry may simply ask them for a meal

 

 

Hot this week

Business

Scale AI cuts 200 full-time staff weeks after Meta’s US$14.3B investment and founder Alexandr Wang’s exit

INTERNATIONAL: Just weeks after securing a US$14.3 billion (S$18.39...
Sports

Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 London Diamond League

LONDON: The 2025 London Diamond League is set to...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Scale AI cuts 200 full-time staff weeks after Meta’s US$14.3B investment and founder Alexandr Wang’s exit

INTERNATIONAL: Just weeks after securing a US$14.3 billion (S$18.39...

Knight Frank: F&B surge in S’pore could hurt profitability, waste resources, and destabilise the retail sector

SINGAPORE: The surge of food and beverage (F&B) outlets...

Will Cathay Cineplexes soon bid its final farewell amid millions in debt?

SINGAPORE: Cathay Cineplexes may soon bid its final farewell,...

June 2025 NODX jumps 13% YoY: Singapore beats forecasts as PCs, ICs, and gold shipments climb

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped 13% year-on-year...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

© The Independent Singapore