After people posing as delivery riders steal orders, OK Chicken Rice owner says those who are hungry may simply ask them for a meal

SINGAPORE: The owner of a popular chicken rice chain in Singapore took to social media to highlight a problem his business has with food getting stolen. However, instead of merely going on a rant about the issue, which would have been perfectly understandable, Daniel Tan decided to show kindness instead, giving those who stole the benefit of the doubt and offering them a meal.

On the Facebook page of OK Chicken Rice, Mr. Tan posted a video of a person dressed in all black who pretended to be a food delivery rider, simply picking up a plastic bag of food orders from a table and walking away.

Mr Tan opened his post by writing, “Sorry, whoever you are.”

He went on to explain that there are “too many people masquerading as ‘riders’ and stealing food,” which led to actual riders not finding the orders they were supposed to pick up, which meant they’d end up at the back of the queue. This, naturally, caused them to be “very unhappy.” Of course, the customer to whom the stolen food belongs ends up waiting longer, which also makes them unhappy.

The staff get scolded because of these types of incidents, and they spend time and effort finding out how the food went missing. They then have to replace the orders, “resulting in even more unhappy riders, customers.”

However, although a police report has been filed over the incident, the post took a surprising turn, with Mr Tan extending graciousness.

“We would like to believe that these actions are merely out of necessity and not malicious or mischievous intent as such,” he wrote, adding that if such a person going through a hard time should read this, they should not hesitate to reach out, and OK Chicken Rice will “be more than happy to provide you with food.”

Moreover, Mr. Tan offered jobs to people as well.

“If you’re looking for work, feel free to contact us as well. We’d love to explore how we can support you with a job opportunity.”

When a commenter on the post suggested that OK Chicken Rice should have its staff verify that food delivery riders are correctly collecting orders before being allowed to leave, the company said this is already in place.

“Of course we do, on average it’s S$2000 per outlet per day (18 outlets), that’s 1 million in chicken rice deliveries per month. Nobody can perform at that volume and still get it right, whatever the system,” OK Chicken Rice said in reply. /TISG

