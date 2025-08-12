// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Off-duty SCDF officer killed in Punggol Highway accident; 15-year-old passenger injured

By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old full-time Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer was killed in a traffic accident along Punggol Highway early this morning, while his 15-year-old motorcycle passenger was taken to hospital.

The police said they were alerted at about 6.45am today (Aug 12) to an accident at the junction of Punggol Avenue and Sumang Link. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teenage passenger was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in a conscious state.

Two truck drivers, aged 40 and 50, are currently assisting the police with investigations into the incident.

A video circulating online shows a blue police tent set up at the accident site, with a motorcycle helmet lying nearby on the road.

In response to media queries, an SCDF spokesperson confirmed that the deceased was a full-time SCDF officer who was not on duty at the time of the accident.

“SCDF extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and is in contact with the family to provide assistance during this tragic time,” the spokesperson said.

See also  Store owner apologises for using N-word, lack of inclusivity, after ex-employee complaint online

Police investigations are ongoing.

