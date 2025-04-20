NUS study invites public to weigh moral dilemmas of embryo selection in IVF

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: When faced with choosing an embryo for implantation during in vitro fertilisation (IVF), would you prioritise a lower risk of heart disease—or a higher chance of musical talent? That’s the provocative question at the heart of Tinker Tots, a new interactive research project co-developed by the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine), alongside the University of Oxford and the University of Exeter.

The online platform invites the public to grapple with the complex ethical, emotional, and scientific questions surrounding preimplantation genetic testing (PGT)—a technology that can now offer potential parents probabilistic insight into their embryos’ future health conditions and even non-medical traits like intelligence or physical aptitude.

“Tinker Tots isn’t just about science—it’s a window into how we think about life, family, and the kind of world we want to build,” said Professor Julian Savulescu, one of the study’s principal investigators and Director of the Centre for Biomedical Ethics at NUS Medicine.

Participants are presented with a series of IVF scenarios, each featuring several embryos with distinct genetic profiles. The task: choose one embryo for implantation. Each option comes with predicted chances of developing certain diseases (like schizophrenia or cancer) and desirable traits (like creativity or high IQ).

- Advertisement -

The goal is to better understand how people weigh genetic possibilities—and what their choices reveal about underlying social and personal values.

The interactive nature of Tinker Tots allows users to engage directly with the ethical dilemmas doctors and prospective parents increasingly face. In each round, participants must choose between embryos based on varying predicted outcomes, all while considering trade-offs that reflect real-world reproductive decision-making.

At the end of the session, users receive a personalised summary of their decisions along with insights into how others chose in similar situations. They can replay the scenarios to explore how their preferences might shift over time or in response to new genetic information.

Every choice contributes to a growing body of research that may eventually inform not just medical practices but broader regulatory and ethical discussions around reproductive technologies.

- Advertisement -

With the growing availability of PGT, doctors and patients are already navigating these decisions in clinics worldwide. By crowdsourcing responses from diverse participants, the researchers hope to map societal attitudes toward genetic selection—particularly as technology evolves faster than legislation and ethical consensus.

Researchers hope that the project’s findings could help shape future guidelines on how genetic information is presented and interpreted in the context of IVF. “We’re asking people to really think: What do you value in a child? What kind of future are you imagining when you make these choices?” said Prof Savulescu.

Tinker Tots is freely accessible online and open to anyone curious about genetics, bioethics, or the moral questions behind family planning in the genomic era. Click THIS LINK to take part in the study.