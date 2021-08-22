Nurul Aini raised SGD35K in two days to help those in need in Malaysia

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Recently Singaporean actress Nurul Aini, 39 took to Instagram Story to spread awareness about the needy in Malaysia and how they are struggling to make ends meet in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after, her post received a response from a Singaporean follower who is based in Malaysia. The follower, Dr Zarina Gurrahman shared that she has been giving free meals for the homeless and needy on the weekends.

Dr Zarina shared that she chose to cook and distribute the meals herself because she feels that there are “many out there taking the opportunity” to misappropriate the funds they’ve raised. Nurul then responded, asking if there was any way that she and her 176K followers could help.

According to 8days.sg, Dr Zarina shared in a series of messages about what she does to help the needy, and revealed that her family, as well as her two helpers, currently feed around “100 to 120 pax” every weekend.

Dr Zarina also shared a photo taken with some of the homeless kids that she provides shelter for in Kuala Lumpur, with Nurul reposting the photo on her IG Story.

“[The picture was] given to me personally, with permission to post so that us Singaporeans can see what’s happening there and hopefully help them. We are so blessed here in Singapore,” wrote Nurul.

Nurul got permission to share the bank account details of Dr Zarina, and she made a donation of her own. The actress then urged her 176K followers to help out if possible. A day later, Dr Zarina told Nurul that she had received SGD20,000 in donations.

On Aug 19, Nurul shared another update, saying that they managed to raise a total of SGD35,000.

Dr Zarina is now planning to expand its food and daily essential’s distribution efforts with the funds. She is also sourcing for caterers who had their income affected due to the pandemic, to “buy food from them [and] distribute to the needy”.

“That’s RM100K guys. You guys did this. And now [Dr Zarina] is able to help more people. All thanks to you guys for sharing and contributing,” wrote Nurul.

Nurul also revealed that she has since saved all pertinent information in a highlight reel on her Instagram Story so that those who are interested can continue to contribute. /TISG

