Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Photo: Canva Free Image Library
Featured NewsSingapore News
2 min.Read

NTU, SMU, SUSS, SUTD to offer postgraduate degrees taught in Mandarin, netizens react

A. Aman
By A. Aman

SINGAPORE: In response to rising demand from Mandarin-speaking university hopefuls, four autonomous Singaporean universities — Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU), Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) — will begin offering new postgraduate programmes conducted in Mandarin.

This shift in curriculum development aims to accommodate a growing segment of international students, particularly from China, who may face challenges in meeting the English-language requirements typically mandated by other universities worldwide, mainly in the English-speaking diaspora.

Today, Chinese nationals make up a sizeable portion of NTU’s postgraduate student population. Many view Singapore as a preferred destination for further studies due to its strong economic performance and familiar Southeast Asian context, both culturally and professionally, as many Chinese firms have a significant presence in the region.

A joint report by China’s Ministry of Education and the Centre for China and Globalisation (a Beijing-based think tank) ranked Singapore as the second-most popular destination for Chinese students, after the United Kingdom.

Mixed reactions from netizens

While the move is said to enhance Singapore’s attractiveness as a regional education hub, reactions from the local community have been mixed, especially among netizens concerned about fairness and integration, particularly as the nation battles against rising costs of living.

A key concern among many Singaporeans is whether these Mandarin-language programmes might reduce available slots that could be allocated to local students, who already compete for limited university places after A-levels or polytechnic diplomas.

Some have expressed their dismay over the “alleged” inconsistency with Singapore’s long-standing emphasis on English as the lingua franca.

One netizen wrote: “Honestly, it doesn’t make sense when our main mode of communication in Singapore is English, to offer a Chinese-speaking programme — especially if it’s meant to secure employment here, where you’re expected to speak English. Unless you plan to work in Chinese-only companies [operating in Singapore], which is a different issue altogether.”

Another comment raised concerns about inclusivity and racial equality:

“This feels like we’re bending over backwards to cater to Chinese-speaking students. Why are there no programmes offered in Malay or Tamil? Our parents, who spoke only dialects or mother tongues, had to learn English to integrate — now this feels like we’re reversing that effort. Aren’t we supposed to be a multiracial, English-speaking society?”

A broader trend, not a new phenomenon

Mandarin-medium degrees are not something new. In the past, postgraduate degrees that required Mandarin were typically confined to fields like Chinese studies, teaching, or the humanities. However, the latest development sees Mandarin-taught programmes expanding into fields such as business, entrepreneurship, innovation, mathematics, and engineering.

University officials and policymakers have not yet provided detailed responses to public concerns.

As Singapore continues to balance its global positioning with its multicultural identity, the conversation around language, integration, and inclusivity is likely to remain at the forefront of public discourse.

