SINGAPORE: Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore and the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have found evidence that electro-acupuncture, a type of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatment, may be effective in managing obesity. The findings, published in the Journal of Advanced Research in August, have shown promising results in reducing obesity through targeted stimulation of specific proteins linked to fat cell development.

Electro-acupuncture is a variation of traditional acupuncture, where fine needles are inserted at designated points on the body, known as acupoints. What sets electro-acupuncture apart is the addition of a mild electrical current applied through the needles, which enhances stimulation of these points. According to TCM principles, this electrical stimulation activates the body’s natural healing mechanisms.

The team, led by NTU and HKU’s School of Chinese Medicine, conducted a comprehensive series of experiments including lab tests, animal studies, and a clinical trial. Their research demonstrated that electro-acupuncture could counteract the effects of obesity in both human participants and mice that had been fed a high-fat diet.

The research focused on a protein called osteoprotegerin, which is traditionally known for its role in bone metabolism. However, the study revealed that osteoprotegerin also influences fat cell formation and the development of obesity. By targeting this protein, electro-acupuncture was found to significantly reduce weight gain and other negative effects associated with obesity.

The team also included collaborators from Hong Kong Baptist University, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the research. Given that one in eight people worldwide are affected by obesity, the researchers suggest that integrating electro-acupuncture into obesity management strategies could be a valuable addition to current healthcare practices.

Their findings indicate that electro-acupuncture, when used as a therapeutic tool, has the potential to address obesity by modulating specific physiological pathways, making it a promising option for clinical application in weight management and overall health improvement.