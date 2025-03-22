SINGAPORE: Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have developed a groundbreaking solar-powered process to transform sewage sludge—a challenging by-product of wastewater treatment—into green hydrogen for clean energy and single-cell protein for animal feed.

Published in the journal Nature Water, the innovative method addresses two significant global concerns: waste management and the sustainable production of valuable resources.

As urban areas and industries expand, the volume of sewage sludge has increased. This waste material is difficult to process due to its complex composition, which includes heavy metals and pathogens. Traditional disposal methods such as incineration and landfill not only require extensive time and energy but also contribute to environmental pollution.

To address these issues, the NTU research team developed a three-step process powered by solar energy, integrating mechanical, chemical, and biological techniques. Their approach is more efficient than conventional methods like anaerobic digestion, where bacteria break down organic waste to generate biogas and nutrient-rich residue.

The proof-of-concept trials demonstrated that NTU’s process recovers a significantly higher amount of resources while eliminating heavy metal contaminants entirely. It also has a lower environmental footprint and offers better economic viability compared to existing waste treatment methods.

This advancement presents a promising pathway for sustainable energy production and animal feed generation while reducing the environmental impact of sewage sludge disposal. The researchers believe their innovation could contribute to global efforts in cleaner energy solutions and circular waste management systems.