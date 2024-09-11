Technology

NTU President asserts everyone needs to learn AI skills

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) President, Professor Ho Teck Hua, has highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to become a general-purpose technology that can be used and accessed by virtually everyone.

Commenting on the future of AI, Prof Ho emphasized its transformative power, suggesting that AI will soon affect many aspects of daily life.

Just as with computer skills today, having AI skills will become essential for jobs in the next decade, Prof Ho noted, adding that the required level of AI expertise will differ based on individual roles and industries.

He stressed that people must prepare by developing AI skills through tertiary education or continuing education and training programs. Despite AI’s vast capabilities, Prof Ho pointed out that people must continue learning to interpret and make sense of the insights AI provides.

He noted that even though AI can deliver the world’s knowledge at our fingertips, understanding that information will still require human effort.

Prof Ho also explored the role of AI in education, noting its potential to deliver personalized learning experiences and support teachers in identifying struggling students. This early intervention could help address academic issues more effectively.

However, he cautioned that as students increasingly rely on AI tools to access quick answers, educators must rethink how they assess learning outcomes in this new era.

