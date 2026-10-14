'Now got butter police?': Singaporeans ask after man took aim at woman who took butter out of her kaya toast

Anna Maria Romero | October 14, 2026 3 m read

Facebook screengrab/ Greg's Big Eats - Gregory Leow

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After a local man complained in a Facebook post about a woman who took the butter out of her order of kaya toast before dipping it in her eggs, others online said that maybe that’s just how she likes it. In the much-commented-on post, the digital creator Greg Leow, who is behind the Greg’s Big Eats channel on YouTube, wrote that he "had to do a mental facepalm seriously” after seeing what the woman had done to her order at Ya Kun Kaya Toast. After all, the sweet-and-salty toast is traditionally dipped as is into soft-boiled eggs with soy sauce, salt and pepper.

Evidently, for the post author, the butter is one of the best parts of the dish. Mr Leow then went on to write that butter is as nutritious as the soft-boiled eggs, if not actually more so, as it “provides fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K2), butyrate for gut health, CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid).” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. He added that butter also contributes to feeling full and has a lot of energy, particularly for those who don’t get it from carbohydrates and sugar, such as those who are following a ketogenic diet, or, say, diabetics who follow food restrictions. He did acknowledge the concerns people may have over the effect of saturated fat on cholesterol levels, but wrote that this “risk is often overstated.”

“It’s already been scientifically proven that dietary cholesterol has limited impact on blood levels for most people because your liver is the one producing cholesterol for your body, not what you consume,” wrote Mr Leow, who also pointed out that the kaya toast chain serves real butter, and not margarine, which “is infinitely worse” for as it contains trans fats, which are bad for heart health. He ended his post, which he admitted was a rant, by saying that he could at least console himself in that the woman still ate her eggs. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In the postscripts he added after his post blew up, he explained that the point of his post was to promote the benefits of butter, which, to be fair, has had a bad reputation due to modern dietary theories linking its high saturated fat content to heart disease.

“This page exists just to promote healthy ways of eating, and I don’t make money. It’s all volunteer work,” Mr Leow added.

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