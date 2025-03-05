Novak Djokovic could face Nick Kyrgios in his opening match at Indian Wells, following a challenging draw at the ATP 1000 event in California.

The Serbian has received a bye into the second round at Indian Wells, where he will face either Nick Kyrgios or a qualifier as he begins his quest for a sixth title. Djokovic withdrew during his Australian Open semi-final match against Alexander Zverev but made his return at the Qatar Open in Doha, where he was eliminated in the first round by Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

Moreover, Kyrgios is among the few players with a winning head-to-head record against the 24-time Grand Slam champion, having defeated Djokovic in two of their three encounters. However, the last time they battled against each other was in the 2022 Wimbledon final, where Djokovic secured the victory.

Kyrgios also spent over two years on the sidelines due to injury but made his return to the sport at the start of 2025. He even teamed up with Djokovic to play doubles at the Brisbane International, marking a notable moment in his comeback. Furthermore, after losing in the first round of the Australian Open, Kyrgios suggested it might have been his last appearance at his home Grand Slam due to ongoing wrist issues. However, he is back to compete at Indian Wells.

Whoever comes out on top in a potential Djokovic-Kyrgios match will have a challenging path ahead to make it to the later stages of the tournament.