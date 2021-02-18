International Asia Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join...

Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda says she’s ready to join dad in family business

Navya Naveli Nanda not eyeing acting career.

not-acting,-amitabh-bachchan’s-granddaughter-navya-nanda-says-she’s-ready-to-join-dad-in-family-business

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalAsiaEntertainmentCelebrityLifestyle
- Advertisement -

India — A career in films might not be in the offing for Navya Naveli Nanda after all. The granddaughter of acting icon Amitabh Bachchan has said in a new profile that she is gearing up to join her father, Nikhil Nanda, in running the family business.

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and the niece of actor Abhishek Bachchan. She graduated from Fordham University last year, with a major in digital technology and UX design. She co-founded Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women, and recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India.

In a Vogue profile, Navya said that she is gearing up to start working with her father, in the family business (Escorts). She said, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead-and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.”

She continued, “Every day there are more and more women starting businesses, breaking records, showing up for one another and exuding independence. I am grateful to be living in a time when women are taking charge. The ball is definitely in our court, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing things we are going to achieve.”

- Advertisement -

Navya launched Project Naveli last month, and made the announcement on social media. While many lauded her efforts, a few said some unkind words as well. One person wrote, “Seriously india ??? Lol first provide access opportunity to atleast one district of Maharashtra than talk about India simply using india name.” Navya took the comment positively and wrote, “Sure! Thank you for the positivity & support.” Another person wrote, “You first need a job, then you can do all this.” Navya replied, “I do have a job actually.”

Navya recently made her Instagram account public, and gave an insight into the lives of the Bachchan family with her posts.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Despite Covid, auntie keeps up 40-year tradition of preparing porridge for SGBudget team

Singapore—In a truly unusual time, things that are more or less “normal” can lend both comfort and stability. Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who will be announcing this year’s budget on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 16), took the time to shoutout to the...
View Post
Featured News

Bank reimburses Singaporean student who lost S$14,000 in scam

Singapore—A 24-year-old Singaporean student living in the UK was conned of S$14,000 in a bank scam, but fortunately the bank agreed to give her a complete reimbursement. The student, whose real name is not given in the straitstimes.com (ST) report, was by...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim indirectly calls out Lam Pin Min for giving out bursaries in his ward

Jamus Lim, the Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC, took to social media calling out the current system whereby grassroots advisors - and not the MPs - give out grants or bursaries. The grassroots advisers belong to the People's...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent