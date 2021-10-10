NOC’s Sylvia Chan allegedly verbally abuses employees, insiders share toxic workplace

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Night Owl Cinematics channel co-founder Sylvia Chan is under fire for allegedly verbally abusing her employees, calling them “f*cking dumb”, and creating a toxic work environment for staff.

The allegations have gone viral on social media after Instagram page @sgcickenrice began sharing personal feedback on Ms Chan from staff or former staff members.

The page highlights confessions from the public about influencers and those in the media industry.

It posted screenshots and audio clips of the 33-year-old Singaporean YouTuber hurling expletives on her employees.

One, in particular, is named Samantha, and she was reportedly called “f*cking dumb” by Ms Chan.

Ms Chan was also heard planning an “exit strategy” for Sam.

In response to the allegations against Sam, those who knew her began defending the talent.

Instagram user @chowydots highlighted that throughout their friendship, Sam has never done anything to those around her to deserve such “appalling treatment.”

Another said that Sam is the “nicest, kindest and hardest working soul around.”

“She works so hard that she barely has time for herself, not even shopping. Someone beautiful like her is nowhere near to be labelled as a f*ck face.”

Meanwhile, another current employee at NOC who wished to remain anonymous shared insights into the “stressful work environment,” noting that they only stay because they needed the job.

However, the individual also expressed concern towards the future of NOC following the “looming tension going around.”

Netizens also took to Ms Chan’s last Instagram post on Sept 30 to comment on the issue yet highlighted that their comments were getting deleted.

According to Mothership, a couple has spoken up to defend Ms Chan, adding “she really isn’t as bad as everyone says.”

“I work directly under Sylvia, and she does have her shortcomings. But at heart, she does care about her employees,” said another individual.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Chan for a statement./TISG

