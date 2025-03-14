SINGAPORE: After a bus passenger took to a complaint forum claiming that a certain bus driver drove the vehicle in the wrong direction, others instead turned on the writer, questioning whether he never makes mistakes. A few others completely turned the tables on the writer, pointing out why he, not the bus captain, was the one at fault.

An online user took to a complaint group on Thursday (Mar 13), claiming that the driver of the bus he was on drove the wrong way. “This bus captain went the wrong way when I onboarded 243W heading home to alight 669 CP instead Blk 665A bus stop. OMG.”

Although the complaint of the bus passenger seemed similar to that of the new mother, people in the comments section did not share his sentiments.

In a surprising turn of events, instead of joining in on the writer’s complaint, people in the comments section actually defended the bus captain. Many questioned the writer instead, suggesting he was not giving the bus captain room for error. “It has happened to me before,” said one. “Nobody’s perfect.”

Another supposed the bus captain was tired.

However, more experienced commuters pointed out that the writer was actually the one at fault, saying he took the wrong bus. “You should look carefully to see the app before taking the bus,” said one. “If you want to Blk 669 CP, then take bus 243G, bruh. 243G/W is a clockwise/anti-clockwise loop service.”

“The driver is correct. I also take that bus to go home. You should have taken 243G and not 243W.”

Another shared screenshots of the routes of the two separate buses.

Image: FB screengrab / Izzwan Azahari

