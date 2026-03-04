// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
In the Hood
1 min.Read

No license getaway fails at its best! Driver arrested after hitting a roadblock, leaving his car and running from the police, but still got caught

By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A man without a driver’s license attempted to escape from a police checkpoint by leaving his rented vehicle after running to a roadblock in the Canberra area. Unfortunately, his plan to flee was a failure because he was later arrested. 

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, traffic police set up a roadblock to check vehicles in the said area, and it was believed that the suspect not only refused to stop as instructed by the authorities, but he also sped away from the scene. With this, the police immediately launched a chase and caught the man, who then abandoned his vehicle after eventually losing control. 

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that the suspect was a 46-year-old man and was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, deception, and drug-related offences. 

Furthermore, a social media post showed that there were at least five police officers at the scene, and a bald man who was wearing a white shirt and blue pants was handcuffed. 

See also  Crazy that military is responding to Covid situation more effectively & better than MOH: netizen shares firsthand experience

“During the arrest, the driver put up a struggle, but he was eventually subdued by officers. A TP officer sustained minor injuries while conducting the arrest. The driver sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital,” the post shared from the police statement. 

In an interview, a 62-year-old nearby resident admitted that he was getting ready to go to bed when he heard loud police sirens outside and witnessed the chase between the suspect and the police. The resident remarked, “I saw two police cars and two motorcycles chasing a car, with sirens blaring all the way. It was like a police movie.” 

Netizens also shared their thoughts and opinions on what happened. One netizen said: “This type cases getting more and more lately.” 

Another netizen commented: “That’s what happen when there is no screening process for such pay as you rent vehicles…Some will use it for illegal purposes.” 

The case is still under investigation. 

See also  Commuters travel in the dark after power outage plunges Serangoon MRT station platform into darkness

Other related news 

In similar news related to driving under the influence of alcohol, there was a report where a man whose driving license was suspended crashed into seven cars in a parking lot after drinking five glasses of strong liquor at a wedding event. 

Unfortunately, this was the second time the suspect was caught driving under the influence.

Read more about the story here



