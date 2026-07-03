‘No degree, no job, no partner’: Singaporean, 26, asks if he has fallen behind in life

Feeling uncertain about life in one’s mid-20s can be stressful, and one Singaporean recently opened up online about his fears for the future.

In a post on Reddit, the 25-year-old, who said he is turning 26 soon, shared that he has never been in a relationship, does not have a degree, and is currently unemployed. With only two years of experience in the sales industry and a competitive job market, he admitted that he is beginning to lose hope of finding a stable career.

“Even if I do manage to have savings, I don’t think I might get a house in light of rising HDB costs, and it seems impossible to find any chance of a partner given how everyone else has pretty much settled down around my age range,” he wrote.

Feeling unsure about what to do next, the young man turned to others for advice.

Many netizens encouraged him not to compare himself with others. One commenter reminded him that life is a journey rather than a race.

“Everyone has their own pace. Just embrace your own :),” the commenter wrote.

Others advised him not to worry too much about relationships, saying that they cannot be forced. Instead, they suggested that he focus on improving his self-confidence, exploring new hobbies, and investing in his personal growth.

“You’re only 26. It’s not too late to embark on a degree in a field that you’re interested in. Regardless of your academic background, there are bridging programmes available,” another commenter pointed out.

Several netizens also encouraged him to consider pursuing further education or upgrading his skills to improve his career prospects.

One commenter reminded him that “comparison is the thief of joy” and advised him to take some time to reflect on what is most important to him before deciding on his next steps.

“I would rather you continue to learn, grow and upgrade yourself before getting into a relationship. Once you’ve learnt enough, you’ll attract someone into your life,” the commenter added.

While many acknowledged the young man’s concerns about employment, housing and relationships, they also encouraged him to remember that there is no fixed timeline for achieving life’s milestones.